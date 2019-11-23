Hezbollah Military Power Equals That of States, Not Organizations: Israeli Media

Posted on November 23, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Capture

November 23, 2019

The Zionist media has newly highlighted Hezbollah military power, considering that it equals that of states, not organizations and small movements.

Yedioth Ahronoth military correspondent Yoav Zaytoun stressed that Hezbollah has developed its military capabilities and become more daring in facing ‘Israel’.

Zaytoun considered that Hezbollah attempt to down an Israeli drone and its rocketry attack on the Israeli military vehicle in Avivim are serious antecedents since 2006, adding that the party deployed on border dozens of its fighters equipped with anti-armored missiles and seized the chance just when the Zionist carrier mistakenly appeared.

The Israeli military correspondent revealed that the enemy is conducting secret drills and installing artillery batteries to face Hezbollah, describing its as Israel’s first enemy in the Middle East.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related News

 

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: