‘Israeli’ AG Indicts Netanyahu for Bribery, Fraud and Breach of Trust

‘Israeli’ attorney general Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday charged Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in all three corruption cases.

Mandelblit decided to indict Netanyahu on charges which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust. It is the first time in the history of the Zionist entity that a sitting premier faces a criminal trial.

The indictment represents a heavy blow to Netanyahu’s hopes to remain in office although he is not required to resign. He has called the accusations part of a witch hunt, lashing out against the media, police, prosecutors and the justice system.

According to the indictment, Netanyahu accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favors with a newspaper publisher and used his influence to help a wealthy telecom magnate in exchange for favorable coverage on a popular news site.

The most serious charges were connected to Case 4000 and include bribery, fraud and breach of trust. In the case Netanyahu is accused of passing regulations that gave his friend, telecom magnate Shaul Elovitch, benefits worth over $250 million to his company Bezeq.

In return, Bezeq’s news site, Walla, published favorable articles about Netanyahu and his family. Shaul Elovitch and his wife Iris have also been charged with bribery by the attorney general.

In Case 2000, in which Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth and Ynet owner Arnon Mozes discussed mutual assistance to promote one another’s interests during private meetings that began in 2009 and lasted for several years, Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust.

Charges of fraud and breach of trust also signify Case 1000, in which Netanyahu’s gifts of champagne from billionaires Arnon Milchan and James Packer turned into a sort of supply line.

