Lebanese Cleric “Shaihk” Saleh Hamed Attends Arab anti-Boycott Meeting in London: ‘Israel’ Has Right to Exist

From the protest squares in the Lebanese northern city of Tripoli, the cleric Saleh Hamed moved to London to attend a meeting for a number of Arab thinkers who advocate the restoration of ties with the Zionist entity.

Boycotting ‘Israel’ is a failure, and has only helped that country while damaging Arab nations that have long shunned the Jewish state, NYT quoted a small new group of Arab thinkers from across the Middle East who are pushing to engage with ‘Israel’ on the alleged theory that it would aid their societies and further the Palestinian cause.

The New York Times added that the members praised Hamed who attended in spite of the possibility of reprisal upon his return.

“We do not deny the rights of the Jews to have a country,” Sheikh Hamed said, citing the Prophet Muhammad’s kindness toward Jews. But he was careful to add that the Palestinians “should have their lands according to the 1967 borders.”

The meeting was blasted by the head of the Palestinian mission in London who belittled the attendees as an “extreme fringe of isolated individuals.” From Tunisia, whose new president has called it treasonous to engage with Israel, he said, to Lebanon, where protesters are waving the Palestinian flag alongside their own, “the sentiment of the vast majority of the Arab world is going in the other direction.”

Source: Al-Manar Website and other websites

Lawyer to File Complaint against Lebanese Cleric Who Calls for Normalizing Tie with ‘Israel’

A Lawyer from the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli is to file a complaint against Cleric Saleh Hamed, who attended earlier a meeting for a number of Arab thinkers who advocate the restoration of ties with the Zionist entity.

Lawyer Mohammad Monir Malas is to file complaint on Monday against Saleh, who is also from Tripoli, over his efforts to propagate the normalization of ties with the Israeli enemy, Al-Ahed News reported on Saturday.

Malas told Al-Ahed News that the security apparatus in Lebanon are aware of Hamed’s moves, stressing that his complaint to the involved judicial authorities is aimed at “offering details that convict” Hamed.

The lawyer stressed meanwhile, that the judiciary in Lebanon “must bear responsibility to take the issue seriously.”

Saleh Hamed had earlier attended a meeting in London for a group of Arab thinkers who consider that boycotting the Zionist entity is a ‘failure’, according to the New York Times.

The NYT reported on Wednesday (November 20) that Hamed was praised for attending the meeting in London “in spite of the possibility of reprisal upon his return.”

Hamed has been also known for his ties with several foreign embassies in Lebanon, including the US embassy, Al-Ahed News reported.

He has been repeatedly seen in the protests taking place in the northern city of Tripoli since October 17, 2019.

Source: Lebanese media

