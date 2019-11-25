Yemeni Forces Launch Major Attack on Saudi-led Mercenaries in Mocha: Nine Ballistic Missiles, 20 Drones Kill or Injure Over 350

The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces General Yehya Sarea announced Monday that a large scale attack was launched on the Saudi-led mercenaries in Mocha on the Western Coast in response to the ongoing Saudi aggression.

General Sarea revealed that the Yemeni forces fired nine ballistic missiles and employed 20 drones to target the camps of the Saudi-led mercenaries, adding that over 350 of them, including Saudis, Emiratis and Sudanese, were killed or injured.

General Sarea noted that  added that the attack destroyed many of the mercenaries’ radars, vehicles as well as weaponry caches and much of their munitions.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Two years of war have killed more than 10,000 people, wounded 45,000 others, and displaced more than 11 percent of the country’s 26 million people.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

