IRGC Chief Warns Iran’s Enemies: ‘Crossing Redlines Equals Your Destruction’

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Major General Hossein Salami warned enemies of the Islamic Revolution that they will be destroyed if they cross the redlines that the Islamic establishment has set for defending its people.

Major General Salami’s remarks came as he addressed a massive rally in the capital, Tehran, on Monday, which was held to condemn acts of rioting and vandalism following the government’s decision to increase fuel prices.

The Iranian government raised gasoline prices on November 15 in order to moderate the national consumption rate, which stands at 110 million liters per day, 40 million liters above the maximum daily domestic requirement.

The move prompted some peaceful protests, but riotous elements, taking advantage of the circumstances, quickly entered the scene, destroying public property, setting banks and gas stations ablaze among other facilities, and opening fire on people and security forces.

Salami further warned, “You have already tested us in the field [of battle] and have been slapped hard in the face without being able to answer. Some of those slaps have been seen by the world and some have not been seen… If you cross our redlines, we will destroy you.”

The IRGC top chief added that anyone who seeks to carry out an act of aggression against the property, lives and honor of the Iranian people will be punished severely in a way that will teach them a lesson.

He advised the enemies to respect the Iranian people and adopt a respectful approach in dealing with them, because “if this accumulated energy is released, no enemy will be safe and secure in any part of the world.”

“Today, the coup de grace was delivered to the enemy. The sedition, which occurred in the recent days, was the spin-off of all major fiascos that the Muslim Ummah and the Iranian nation have inflicted on the enemy in different fields over the last 40 years, particularly over the past eight months,” Salami added.

The IRGC commander also stressed that the enemies have been defeated and are not able to carry out any measure, saying: “We go after them anywhere and tell them that we will not leave any move unanswered and will get even.”

