‘Israel’ Bombs Gaza After Anti-settlement Protests Across Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinians in the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank marked a “day of rage” in protest against the US’s contentious declaration of support for the regime’s land grab policy.

The Zionist military said its warplanes had hit a number of targets belonging to the Hamas resistance movement in southern Gaza late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, including one site “for the production of arms.”

The statement claimed that the strikes were carried out in response to the rockets that were fired from the Strip toward the occupied territories.

Relatively, an ‘Israeli’ army spokesperson said two rockets were fired from Gaza on Tuesday. He added that sirens went off in Ashkelon in the aftermath of the rocket fire, sending tens of thousands of settlers into shelters.

Prior to the air raids, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Gaza-based resistance groups against firing rockets into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

