Bribery in Israel – Press TV

This is probably the best televised expose of corruption in Israel. At the moment Israel’s longest-serving leader is indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu becomes first sitting prime minister in Israels history to be charged with bribery. This episode goes into detail on bribery charges against Israeli officials.
source: https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/27/612216/Bribery-In-Israel
