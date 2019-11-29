Lebanon: Crowds Protest against Central Bank Policies

Posted on November 29, 2019 by martyrashrakat

manar-04645470015749638196

November 28, 2019

A large number of citizens gathered Thursday night off the Central Bank headquarters in Beirut in protest of its ongoing monetary policies.

The protesters chanted slogans which held the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh responsible for the deterioration of the economic situation in Lebanon, calling for retrieving the stolen funds.

manar-04645470015749638196 manar-07949590015749638292 manar-04778800015749638363

Lebanon has been witnessing public demonstrations since October 17 in protest of the governmental tax policies; however, political parties and foreign powers utilized the event to achieve certain goals.

In this context, bandits were deployed across the country to block the highways and the public as well as private lives in Lebanon, moving the focus from the corrupts to many other positions.

On the contrary, a major part of the protesters kept its focus on the corrupts, calling for holding them accountable.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related News

Filed under: Lebanon | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: