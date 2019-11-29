Lebanon: Crowds Protest against Central Bank Policies

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 28, 2019

A large number of citizens gathered Thursday night off the Central Bank headquarters in Beirut in protest of its ongoing monetary policies.

The protesters chanted slogans which held the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh responsible for the deterioration of the economic situation in Lebanon, calling for retrieving the stolen funds.

Lebanon has been witnessing public demonstrations since October 17 in protest of the governmental tax policies; however, political parties and foreign powers utilized the event to achieve certain goals.

In this context, bandits were deployed across the country to block the highways and the public as well as private lives in Lebanon, moving the focus from the corrupts to many other positions.

On the contrary, a major part of the protesters kept its focus on the corrupts, calling for holding them accountable.

