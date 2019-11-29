The UK Chief Rabbi and the Rest of the Nation – Gilad Atzmon on Richie Allen Show

Posted on November 29, 2019 by samivesusu

 

The UK’s chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has claimed “a new poison – sanctioned from the very top – has taken root” in the Labour party. In an astonishing personal attack in the Times, the Rabbi said that Jeremy Corbyn was unfit to lead the country. Jazz artist, author and geopolitical analyst Gilad Atzmon joins Richie Allen to discuss the above (21 min, 18 sec).

