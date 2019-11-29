Yemeni Army Downs Hostile Helicopter off Asir, Killing its Crew

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Air Defenses of the Army and Popular Committees downed on Friday morning a hostile Apache helicopter, run by the US-Saudi aggression, across from Asir.

“Yemeni air defenses have been able, thanks to God, to shoot down a Saudi Apache aircraft with a new surface-to-air missile, which we will reveal later,” Armed forces spokesman Brigadier-General Yahya Sare’e said in a brief statement.

He explained that the helicopter was shot down this morning in Majaza area across from Asir while carrying out hostilities. “it completely burned and the crew of two Saudis were killed,” he added.

“The operation is documented by sound and image lens of the Military Media Documentation Unit.”

“Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that approaching the airspace of Yemen is prohibited and will not be a place for a picnic for anyone and that it will address all attempts by enemies until it reaches full protection of Yemeni airspace,” he added.

The shootings come three months after the Yemeni Armed Forces unveiled two types of air defense systems, Fater1 and Thaqib1, which entered the battle in 2017 and managed to confront warplanes of aggression.

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ansarullah, House of Saud, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: Saudi Aggression |