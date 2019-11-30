Bennett Says ‘Israel’ Must Take Advantage of Protests to Strike Iranian Troops in Syria: Hezbollah Can’t Engage in War Now

November 29, 2019

The Zionist Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said that ‘Israel’ had to seize the chance of the ongoing protests in Tehran, Baghdad and Beirut in order to strike the Iranian troops in Syria, considering that those disturbances can mitigate the axis of resistance.

Bennet added that the Israeli army must launch a continuous campaign till driving the Iranian troops out of Syria, estimating that Hezbollah cannot engage in such a confrontation because of its involvement in the domestic issues.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that ‘Israel’ had to move against the Iranian troops in Syrian in order to prevent Hezbollah from repeating the same experience of accumulating dozens of thousands of missiles on the occupation entity’s border.

Yedioth Ahronoth also revealed that the Institute for the Zionist National Security Studies simulated a large scale military confrontation with Hezbollah after trading fire on border.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

