Houthi forces shoot down 2nd Saudi military aircraft

Yemeni Army Encounters US-Saudi Creeps in Border Frontlines
2019-12-01 10:26:19
Yemeni Army and Popular Committees foiled large creep attempts of the US-Saudi forces in the border frontlines, supported with air coverage, in the last hours.
Armed Forces spokesman stated that Yemeni Army was able to encounter 3 creeps in the border frontlines, causing the mercenaries heavy casualties.
Brigadier-General Yahya Sare’e confirmed that dozens of Saudi soldiers and Sudanese mercenaries were killed and injured in the encountering operation.
Sare’e pointed that US-Saudi aggression supported the creeps with more than 20 airstrikes, yet, without any progress.
BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Houthi forces announced on Saturday that they have shot down an unmanned drone over northern Yemen just a day after claiming to bring down a Saudi Apache helicopter, Yahya Sarea, the group’s military spokesman, said on Saturday.
“Yemeni air defenses were able to shoot down a Chinese-made Wing Loong fighter reconnaissance aircraft in the Hiran district of Hajjah province this evening during hostilities”, Sarea said in a post in Twitter.
Earlier in the day, Yemeni news outlet Almasirah released footage it said showed the Saudi Apache military helicopter shot down on Friday. Sarea on Friday said that two crew members on board the helicopter died.
The purported spike in hostilities comes after a week which saw peace overtures from the Saudi-led coalition. A statement by the Saudi defence ministry on Tuesday announced the release of 200 Houthi captives from its prisons and the reopening of the airport in Yemen’s capital Sanaa for medical patients.
The International Committee of the Red Cross later confirmed the return of 128 Yemeni prisoners from the kingdom.
The armed conflict in Yemen between the government forces and Houthi rebels has been ongoing since 2015. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.
During UN-led consultations in Sweden in December 2018, the parties agreed to a ceasefire in the port city of Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.
Source: Sputnik