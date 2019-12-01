Houthi forces shoot down 2nd Saudi military aircraft

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Yemeni Army and Popular Committees foiled large creep attempts of the US-Saudi forces in the border frontlines, supported with air coverage, in the last hours.

Armed Forces spokesman stated that Yemeni Army was able to encounter 3 creeps in the border frontlines, causing the mercenaries heavy casualties.

Brigadier-General Yahya Sare’e confirmed that dozens of Saudi soldiers and Sudanese mercenaries were killed and injured in the encountering operation.

Sare’e pointed that US-Saudi aggression supported the creeps with more than 20 airstrikes, yet, without any progress.

