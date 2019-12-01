Military Media Broadcasts Scenes of Downing US-Saudi Apache Plane in Asir

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Military Media on Saturday, broadcasted scenes of downing an Apache plane, used by the US-Saudi aggression, with a surface to air missile, killing crew were in plan, in Asir.

The scenes showed the moment when the plane was targeted by the missile with a new technology that has not yet been disclosed, which led to the complete burning of the Apache plane and dropping it in one of the mountains in Asir, killing its crew consisting of the Saudi pilots, Abdul Majid Al-Omari and Saud Al-Shehri, according to Saudi tweets.

Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sere’e said that the Air Defenses will address all attempts by the enemies until we reach the full protection of our sky. He pointed out that approaching the Yemeni airspace is prohibited and will not be a place for picnic for anyone.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday admitted killing two Saudi pilots after what it described as the downing of their Apache helicopter in Yemen.

The downing operation comes three months after the Yemeni Armed Forces unveiling of two types of Air Defense systems, Fater1 and Thaqib1, which entered the battle line in 2017 and managed to counter the warplanes of aggression.

