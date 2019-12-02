Heavy Russian airstrikes reported across Idlib

Filed under: Syria, Takfiris, War on Syria | Tagged: Liberation of Idlib, Nusra Front, SAA |
Filed under: Syria, Takfiris, War on Syria | Tagged: Liberation of Idlib, Nusra Front, SAA |
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Part 1
Part 2
Part3
Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com. WP Designer.
BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has conducted dozens of airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate these past 24 hours, as their warplanes continue to target areas controlled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their jihadist allies.
According to a field report from nearby Hama, the Russian Air Force began the day by targeting the jihadist positions inside the southern part of Idlib.
More Russian airstrikes were reported inside the villages of Al-Haraki, Farwan, Al-Sayyadi, Al-Kinays, Tal Kursiyan, Al-Barsah, Hish, Halbah, and Rakaya.
This latest wave of airstrikes by the Russian Air Force comes just two days after the jihadist rebels launched an offensive to capture the town of ‘Aajaz and its surroundings in southeastern Idlib.
While the jihadist rebels were initially successful, the Syrian Army was able to reverse these gains on Sunday when they launched a big counter-offensive.
SYRIAN ARMY IS DEVELOPING COUNTER-ATTACK IN SOUTHEASTERN IDLIB (MAP UPDATE)
Click to see the full-size image
Government forces have been developing a counter-offensive against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other radical militant groups in southeastern Idlib since December 1.
On November 30, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Turkish-backed National Front for Liberation and several foreign Jihadi groups, including the Turkistan Islamic Party and Ajnad al-Kavkaz launched a major attack on positions of the Syrian Army in southeastern Idlib. Militants attacked and captured the villages of Sarjah, Ejaz, Rasm al-Ward and Istablat.
On December 1, the Syrian Army launched a counter-attack recapturing Ejaz. Government troops also re-entered Sarjah and several areas around it. On December 2, clashes in the area continued with government troops aiming to retake all the positions that they had lost.
Click to see the full-size image
Related Videos
MORE ON THE TOPIC: