House Intel Democrats Releases Trump Impeachment Report

Posted on December 4, 2019 by fada1
Profile picture for user Tyler Durden
by Tyler Durden
Tue, 12/03/2019 – 13:58

After months of public and private testimony, the House Intelligence Committee chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has released their impeachment report  accusing President Trump of misconduct by withholding military aid to Ukraine unless various demands were met.

Trump is also accused of obstructing the impeachment inquiry by instructing witnesses and agencies to ignore subpoenas for documents and testimony, as well as intimidating and tampering with witnesses.

Jon Ward

@jonward11

 · 

262 pages and another 38 pages of endnotes https://twitter.com/jonward11/status/1201937204886614016 

Jon Ward

@jonward11

full House Intel report is here: https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/20191203_-_full_report___hpsci_impeachment_inquiry_-_20191203.pdf 

Jon Ward

@jonward11

table of contents https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/20191203_-_full_report___hpsci_impeachment_inquiry_-_20191203.pdf 

View image on Twitter

37

Twitter Ads info and privacy
29 people are talking about this

Prebuttal bullet points (Via Axios):

  • They claim there is “nothing inherently wrong” with the Trump administration’s actions toward Ukraine and justify each of them in detail, including Rudy Giuliani’s direct involvement in U.S. diplomacy.
  • They say any references to a quid pro quo are conjecture and hearsay — including EU Ambassador and Trump donor Gordon Sondland’s testimony.
  • They question the origins of the impeachment inquiry and Democrats’ motives, and they allege that Democrats have wanted to undo the 2016 election since Trump won.
  • They mock Democrats for calling the impeachment inquiry a serious process, and they characterize the speedy nature of the inquiry as proof that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is motivated by politics rather than substance.
  • They use Trump’s well-known skepticism about U.S. spending on foreign aid as justification for his hesitation to give money to Ukraine.
  • They say there was “nothing wrong” with asking questions about Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian company, or renewing unfounded allegations about who interfered in the 2016 elections.

Developing…

“The decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry is not one we took lightly.  Under the best of circumstances, impeachment is a wrenching process for the nation.  I resisted calls to undertake an impeachment investigation for many months on that basis, notwithstanding the existence of presidential misconduct that I believed to be deeply unethical and damaging to our democracy.  The alarming events and actions detailed in this report, however, left us with no choice but to proceed.”

On Tuesday night, the committee will meet in a 6 p.m. ET closed-door session to formally adopt the report. Members of the committee began reviewing the majority report Monday evening.

The report comes one day after Republicans on the House Intel committee released their own “prebuttal” claiming Trump committed “no quid pro quo, bribery, extortion, or abuse of power. The Democrats’ report will be combined with the ‘prebuttal’ and sent to the House Judiciary Committee, which will draft articles of impeachment following their own inquiry.

Filed under: Ukraine, USA | Tagged: , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: