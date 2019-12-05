SDF Brings Back the US Oil Thieves Despite their Agreement with the Russians

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Kurdish SDF separatist militias are trying to ‘Erdoganize’ their bets, jumping on four ropes at the same time: their submission to the USA and Israel, their shaky agreements with Russia and Syria, and their role in luring in NATO member state Turkey into Syria playing the useful fools in giving the Turkish madman Erdogan the pretext he uses to justify his illegal incursion into the northern territories of Syria. As in their role model Erdogan, in the end, they gain little tactically and lose greatly strategically.

After Moscow reached an agreement with Kurdish forces a few days ago to deploy its forces in three towns in northern Syria in order to avoid Ankara expanding its military operations, SDF announces the deployment of its militia alongside the US-led ‘Coalition’ forces at seven deployment points around the oil fields.

The following report by the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news channel sheds more light on the latest developments northeast and northwest of Syria, in Idlib’s southern countryside, where the Syrian Arab Army is cleaning more areas from Erdogan terrorists of Nusra Front:

The video is also available on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QLpiVchSVbqY/

Transcript of the English translation of the video report:

The deployment of Syrian forces on the Aleppo-Hasakah international road awaiting the Turkish-Russian meetings in Aleyh and the Shirikrak in the Raqqa and Hasakah countrysides, Turkish military operations towards Tal Tamr in al-Hasakah countryside, and Issa in Raqqa countryside may wait for a Russian pressure on Ankara to stop attacks before it rages again.

Improving the conditions of the meeting between the two parties has not succeeded in achieving an agreement, Ankara is waiting for the correction of the balance of power in its interest and in the interest of its armed factions.

The war on Tel Tamr and Isa is for balancing power in the north.

SDF pre-empted Ankara and agreed to the entry of Russian troops into Amuda, Tall Tamr, and Ain Issa to block the road to Ankara from expanding its operations east towards Hasaka from Tall Tamr, and west towards Tabqa and Raqqa from Ain Issa and control of the international road linking al-Hasakah and Aleppo known as M4, and get Russian protection in the face of continued Turkish attacks.

Moscow is rushing to reassure Ankara by removing SDF from the international highway, which will remain a card requiring Turkish intervention beyond the 30 kilometers agreed upon in Sochi. Moscow exploits differences in US attitudes toward the Kurds to woo them first and persuade them to re-understand with Damascus with Russian guarantee as the only and final solution to deny any Turkish justifications to occupy more territory in northern Syria.

Kurdish forces completed their deployment with ‘International Coalition’ in the vicinity of Hasaka, Qamishli, and Deir Ezzor to ‘secure Syrian oil fields’, after the withdrawal of its members from the headquarters of SDF and the Kurdish ‘self-autonomous ruling’ from Ain Issa and transferring them to Raqqa due to fears of an imminent Turkish attack.

The scene is becoming increasingly complex in the east as SAA tanks seek to penetrate the remaining areas of Nusra Front in the southern and eastern countryside of Idlib and to pressure Turkey to withdraw its checkpoints in order to remove a card from Ankara’s hand that Moscow may bargain with in exchange for the Syrian east and SDF.

Dima Nassif from Damascus, for Al-Mayadeen

End of the English transcript

Arabic transcript of the report:

بعد توصل موسكو إلى اتفاق مع القوات الكردية قبل أيام على نشر قواتها في ثلاث بلدات في الشمال السوري من أجل تفادي توسيع أنقرة عملياتها العسكرية تعلن قسد نشر قوات بالاشتراك مع قوات من التحالف الدولي في سبع نقاط انتشار حول حقول النفط

انتشار القوات السورية على طريق حلب – الحسكة الدولي بانتظار اللقاءات التركية الروسية في عالية والشركراك في ريفي الرقة والحسكة، وقد تنتظر العمليات العسكرية التركية اتجاه تل تمر بريف الحسكة وعين عيسى بريف الرقة ضغطاً روسياً على أنقرة لإيقاف الهجمات قبل أن تحتدم من جديد

تحسين شروط اللقاء بين الطرفين لم يفلح في انجاز اتفاق، أنقرة تنتظر إعادة تصحيح ميزان القوى نسيباً لمصلحتها ومصلحة فصائلها المسلحة

الحرب على تل تمر وعين عيسى من أجل توازن القوى في الشمال

قسد استبقت أنقرة ووافقت على دخول القوات الروسية إلى عامودا وتل تمر وعين عيسى لقطع الطريق على أنقرة من توسيع عملياتها شرقاً باتجاه الحسكة من تل تمر وغرباً باتجاه الطبقة والرقة من عين عيسى والسيطرة على الطريق الدولي الواصل بين الحسكة وحلب المعروف بال ام 4 والحصول على حماية روسية بمواجهة الهجمات التركية المتواصلة

موسكو تسارع لطمأنة أنقرة بإبعاد قسد عن الطريق الدولي الذي سيظل ورقة تستدعي التدخل التركي فيما يتعد ال 30 كيلومتراً المتفق عليها في سوتشي. وتستغل موسكو التباينات في المواقف الأمريكية تجاه الكرد لاستمالتهم أولاً وإقناعهم بإعادة التفاهم مع دمشق بضمانة روسية كحل وحيد ونهائي لسد الذرائع التركية باحتلال مزيد من أراضي الشمال السوري

القوات الكردية استكملت انتشارها مع قوات من التحالف الدولي في محيط الحسكة والقامشلي ودير الزور لتأمين حقول النفط السوري بعد سحب عناصرها من مقار القيادة العامة لقسد والمجلس التنفيذي للإدارة الذاتية من عين عيسى ونقلها إلى الرقة بسبب مخاوف من هجوم تركي وشيك

المشهد يزداد تعقيداً شرقاً فيما تسعى الدبابات السورية لاختراق ما تبقى من مناطق النصرة في الريف الجنوبي والشرقي لادلب والضغط على تركيا لسحب نقاط مراقبتها من أجل نزع ورقة من يد أنقرة قد تساوم عليها موسكو مقابل الشرق السوري وقسد

ديمة ناصيف – دمشق – الميادين

End of Arabic Transcript.

The separatist Kurds playing on more than one rope is very dangerous, especially if the base is betraying the people who hosted them for over a century to Israelize their land, all the players the Kurds are playing with are much bigger than them and all of them feel betrayed by the Kurds, except the US and Israel who only see them as their free ride into the oil, water, and agricultural rich land of Syria.

