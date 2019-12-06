‘Israel’ Betting on Protests in Lebanon, Iraq & Iran to Siege Resistance Forces: Zionist Media

Posted on December 6, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Capture

December 5, 2019

The Zionist media outlets highlighted the outcomes of the meeting between the premier Benjamin Netanyahu and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Lisbon, pointing out the two sides concentrated on taking the advantage of the ongoing protests in Lebanon, Iraq and Iran to oblige Tehran to attend the negotiation table on the basis of their conditions.

Netanyahu considered that the protests help reducing the Iranian support to the resistance movements in the region, underscoring Washington’s role in sanctioning and besieging Tehran, according to the Zionist reports.

The Israeli analysts stressed that Netanyahu raised, during his meeting with Pompeo the two issues of annexing Jordan Valley to the occupation entity and signing a joint defense treaty, adding that the Israeli premier aims at preseting himself as the man of the great achievement in ‘Israel’.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: Iran, IRAQ, Lebanon, Nazi Israel | Tagged: , , , , , |

«

One Response

  1. megatronsthinktank, on December 6, 2019 at 2:05 am said:

    pompeo called the good “Anon” a “state enemy” – pompeo is a naziswine. same as nutnyahu. both criminals. I hereby command the arrestation against them, which must immediately ensue right now pronto. period. I am the WMP. Who doesn’t “believe” that, has to get combatted. period. it’s over now. period. some “ppl” please, do laugh. that’s “excellent” – against humanity namely. 🙂 hehe. haha. period. So goes ma clear statemento. 🙂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: