«Israel» Admits It Can’t Deter Hezbollah

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Ynet

“Israeli” military officials have admitted that the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah has beefed up its presence along the border with the occupied Palestinian territories.

The “Israelis” admitted that although the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have destroyed alleged Hezbollah cross-border tunnels, the Resistance group’s preparation for a war with the “Israeli” entity has not been undermined.

“We have a very serious enemy,” said Col. Roy Levy, the “Israeli” entity’s Northern Border Brigade commander, during a tour of the area Thursday. According to him, Hezbollah’s main focus is to entrench itself along the border area and “plan to attack us.”

Levy said he has seen no changes in the group’s behavior. “They have a lot of cameras, a lot of forces along the border, camouflaged,” he said.

The “Israeli” entity has waged a month-long aggression against Lebanon in 2006. The most recent breach to Lebanese sovereignty has been last August, when “Israel” sent an explosive spy drone to Beirut’s Dahiyeh [the southern suburb] in an attempt to target Hezbollah officials, as reported by local media outlets.

The entity has also acknowledged carrying out scores of airstrikes in neighboring Syria, alleging many of them believed to have been aimed at Iranian weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah.

The “Israeli” entity considers Hezbollah to be its most immediate threat, saying the group has amassed an arsenal of some 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking virtually anywhere in the entity. More recently, it has accused the group of trying to import or develop guided missiles.

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah | Tagged: Hezbollah Versus IOF, IOF, Israeli Aggression, July war, Zionist entity |