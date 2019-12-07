Unknown gunmen attack one of US occupation forces’bases in Syria

Friday, 06 December 2019 11:14 | Published Date
The attack was carried out at the moment of the arrival of military and logistic aid to the base.
US occupation forces responded to the attack using artillery and flare bombs.
Basma Qaddour
Related Videos
Related News
- مجهولون يهاجمون قاعدة للاحتلال الأميركي في ريف دير الزور
- Syrian army conducts precision strikes against terrorists in Aleppo countryside
- Syrian army sets up new positions on Hasaka-Aleppo road
Filed under: USA | Tagged: American Aggression in Syria, LOOTING SYRIA, Syrian Resistance, US Withdrawal from Syria? |
Leave a Reply