Unknown gunmen attack one of US occupation forces’bases in Syria

DER EZZOUR, (ST)_Unknown gunmen attacked the illegal base of US occupation forces in “al-Omar” oil field in the northeastern countryside of Der Ezzour, according to the Syrian Alikhbaria TV channel.

The attack was carried out at the moment of the arrival of military and logistic aid to the base.

US occupation forces responded to the attack using artillery and flare bombs.

Basma Qaddour

