Hezbollah: Situation in Lebanon Very Dangerous, US Leading Terror in the World

Hezbollah Deputy Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem warned that the situation in Lebanon is “very dangerous,” calling for the formation of a new government in a bid to face the economic collapse in the country.

“Of course the situation in Lebanon is very dangerous, and you can see how people are suffering from the devaluation of the Lebanese currency. Consequently, you can see how the economic and financial situation is collapsing,” Sheikh Qassem told the BBC in an interview on Friday.

“We cannot accept things to continue like this. So for this reason we said very clearly that the government has to be formed in order to put an end for this decline and collapse.”

He lashed out at US meddling in the Lebanese affairs, stressing that Washington is leading the terror in the world.

“Unfortunately there are some who are trying to cause damage to Lebanon, especially the United States. Every two or three days, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes statements and says he doesn’t want to see Hezbollah in the government and doesn’t want to see Hezbollah participating in the Lebanese politics and Hezbollah is a part of this people.”

Responding to a question that Pompeo labels Hezbollah as a “terrorist organization,” Sheikh Qassem said: “What concerns us is that how our people view us.”

“Hezbollah in the minds of our people is a resistance that has liberated the land, represents the people in a right way, serves their interests and serve their future as well.”

“We consider that the US is leading the terror in the world. If they (US) designate us as terrorists this doesn’t mean that they are right,” Sheikh Qassem said.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem urged in an interview with the BBC the formation of Lebanese government to stop this collapse and decline inside the country.

Stressing that the situation in Lebanon is very dangerous, Sheikh Qassem made clear that everybody can see how the people are suffering from the decrease of the Lebanese currency rate.

“We can’t accept that the situation in Lebanon remains as such,” Sheikh Qassem emphasized.

The Hezbollah official further insisted that

“There are sides that are working to harm Lebanon, namely the United States; every now and then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declares that he doesn’t want to see Hezbollah’s intervention in the government and the Lebanese political life, Hezbollah is part of this people, so let the US stop its intervention.”

Responding to a question whether troubles in Lebanon and Iran are good news for ‘Israel’ and the US, Sheikh Qassem said that “of course, every chaos in Lebanon serves the American and ‘Israeli’ interests.”

The Lebanese people don’t want discord, internal fighting or problems, Sheikh Qassem noted, adding that “they rather want to solve their social, economic and financial problems; but the Americans interfere in their problems to take them somewhere else.”

Sheikh Qassem concluded that he believes that the Lebanese people are conscious, that’s why they will not be as the Americans want.

