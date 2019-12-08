SYRIAN WAR REPORT – DECEMBER 6, 2019: ISRAELI AIR FORCE BOMBED ‘IRANIAN TARGETS’ NEAR AL-BUKAMAL

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Israeli Air Force has carried out a new round of strikes on Iranian-linked targets near the Syrian-Iraqi border. The airstrikes reportedly hit at the al-Hamadan airport north of the town of al-Bukamal.

Pro-Israeli sources claimed that the strike destroyed a HQ of Iranian-backed militias, as well as ammunition and weapon depots. The U News agency, which is known for its close ties with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iranian forces in Syria, also shared reports on Israeli airstrikes, but did not confirm them.

Since the start of 2019, the Israel Air Force had conducted over a dozen of strikes on supposed Iranian targets near al-Bukamal. Despite this, the town and facilities around it remain a stronghold of Iranian-backed forces in the border area.

On December 5 morning, a large convoy of the Russian Military Police arrived in the Qamishli airport in northeast Syria. The convoy consisted of several armored vehicles and dozens of trucks loaded with different supplies and military equipment. It was escorted by attack helicopters.

In October, Russia already deployed Mi-8 and Mi-35 helicopters, and Pantsir-S air defense systems there. Pro-government sources speculate that the airport is being turned into a Russian military base.

Turkish-backed militants will withdraw from the town of al-Mabrukah and Syrian Army troops will be deployed there under a new deal reached by Moscow and Ankara, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed on December 5. Russia’s state-run news agency Sputnik supported the claim by saying that army troops and Russian military police officers are now preparing to enter the town.

Al-Mabrukah is located south of the border town of Ras al-Ayn and hosts an electrical substation that was damaged during the recent Turkish-led attack on the region. The Damascus government will likely work to restore it.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham repelled a Syrian Army attack on the village of Umm Jalal in southern Idlib, the terrorist group’s news agency reported on December 5. According to the report, up to 12 army troops were killed. Nonetheless, no photos or videos to confirm this claim was provided.

On December 4, militants attacked army positions south of the nearby town of Umm al-Tinah. The attack was repelled following several hours of heavy clashes.

