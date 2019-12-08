The London Bridge Attack and Other British False Flags

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Gavin O’ Reilly

Source

Following last Friday’s Salafist-inspired knife attack in the British capital which left two bystanders dead, onlookers were no doubt reminded of a similar attack which had occurred two years previously in June 2017; this one also taking place on London Bridge, where three Wahhabi terrorists rammed pedestrians on the bridge with a van – killing two bystanders – before exiting the vehicle and going on to murder a further six civilians in an ensuing knife rampage, only ending when the trio were shot dead by armed police.

Less than two weeks prior to this initial London Bridge attack, the Manchester Arena bombing also occurred; where Salman Abedi, a terrorist previously trained by MI6 to depose Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi during the 2011 US-Anglo-backed regime change project in the North African country, detonated a suicide vest at an Ariana Grande concert mainly attended by young children, resulting in the deaths of 22 people.

Although differing in scale, each of these three attacks bore certain hallmarks – in all three incidents the attackers were previously known to British intelligence, each attack would subsequently be claimed by ISIS via the organization’s Amaq News Agency, and most tellingly of all, all three attacks occurred less than two weeks prior to a British General election.

This timing, which cannot be described as anything less than suspicious, would suggest to those among us with a knowledge of the previous actions of British intelligence that these attacks were allowed to occur in a bid to give strength to Conservative supporters’ favored ‘Corbyn is soft on terrorism’ criticism of the Labour Party – an ironic position considering that although previous Labour governments have engaged in equally Imperialist endeavors as their Tory counterparts, it has been under Conservative governments in which the British state has most strengthened its ties with Wahhabi terrorist groups, from Margaret Thatcher arming and training the Afghan Mujahideen during the 1980s, to the contemporary governments of David Cameron and Theresa May carrying out the same actions in Libya and Syria over the past decade.

In 1998, following more than a decade and a half of infiltration by British agents at its highest level, the once-revolutionary Provisional IRA had signed a surrender agreement with Westminster and put an end to perhaps the most effective guerrilla campaign of the 20th century – the 30-year long conflict to end British occupation in the North of Ireland.

Though many of the Irish Republican grassroots base had been taken in by the lie that the Good Friday Agreement would lead to a British withdrawal from Ireland – something that has not yet come to fruition more than twenty years after its signing – a sizeable amount had long since seen the direction that the Provisional leadership was taking, leaving the Provisional movement to continue the original Republican goal of a 32-county Socialist Republic.

In August 1998, a number of these Republicans planned to bomb a British courthouse in the town of Omagh, occupied Ireland; intended purely as symbolic act to remove an icon of British imperialism, three telephoned warnings were called in prior to the attack to ensure no human life would be lost during the explosion.

In what can only be described as a tragic turn of events, however, 31 civilians would lose their lives in this attack, leading to the Real IRA issuing an immediate apology and temporarily halting military operations in the occupied six counties.

Rather than this tragic loss of life being purely down to miscommunications between the Real IRA and emergency services during the telephoned warnings, however, it would later emerge that British intelligence alongside their counterparts in the southern Irish state had advance knowledge of the Omagh bomb months in advance.

However, rather than trying to halt the attack, or merely allowing an evacuated courthouse to be destroyed instead, the British state instead used the tragic loss of civilian life as a propaganda coup to portray Irish Republicans as ‘terrorists’ and the copper-fastening of British rule in occupied Ireland, under the guise of a ‘peace’ process, as a progressive move – another perfect example of a British false flag.

