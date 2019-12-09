Russian Warplanes Frustrate Israeli Aerial Attack on Syria: Zionist Channel 13

20190801174527reup-2019-08-01t174419z_935156391_rc1d5a5f8bb0_rtrmadp_3_russia-military.h

December 9, 2019

Russian warplanes (SU-35) frustrated and Israeli aerial attack on T4 airport in Homs eastern countryside in central Syria, according to the Zionist Channel 13.

The Israeli media stressed it is likely that the attack on Syria will be relaunched during the upcoming hours.

It is worth noting that the Israeli enemy has repeatedly launched air raids on Syria, striking several military and civilian targets.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

 

