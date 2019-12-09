Yemeni Defense Minister: Much more Ready to Hit Back at US-Saudi Aggression, than before Our last Peace Initiative

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Al-Atefi, affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces have completed all needed preparations to launch a comprehensive strategic attack that cripples the enemies capabilities, indicating that the countries of aggression are not sincere regarding peace and if the aggression and the blockade continue, we will not stand idly by.

In an interview with Almasirah newspaper published on Sunday, Al-Atefi said, “we stand ready on the brink, of combat readiness much more better than before our political leadership has presented the initiative. It was put forth from the position of strength.”

He stressed that the initiative in the offensive battle is in our hands and not in their hands, explaining that it is in the interest of the enemy to accept the contents of the initiative if not they will regret not seizing the opportunity. He added that “there is no way for the enemy except to stop the aggression and lift the siege on Yemen.”

Al-Atefi stressed that the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees on the frontlines are standing on the outskirts of major cities and vital areas. He noted that we have new and developed armament capabilities that delight the Yemenis and what terrifies the aggression forces. He pointed out that the weapon that had shot down a number of the aggression aircraft will be announced soon, stressing that the weapon has capabilities to neutralize the hostile air force.

The Minister referred to the capabilities of Yemen in the field of Air Defense, saying: there will come a time when we announce that the airspace of Yemen has become prohibited to aggression’s planes, indicating that work is under way to neutralize hostile aircraft completely.

On behalf of the Yemeni navy, Maj. Gen. Al-Atefi affirmed that our naval forces have reached a stage that enables them to carry out their tasks with high efficiency and protect the regional waters and Yemeni coasts with distinction. He pointed out that our navy is at the highest levels of readiness and possesses weapons and systems, which makes it an effective marine force south of the Red Sea and the region in general.

The Minister affirmed that the Zionist entity participated and is still present from the first day of the aggression against our country, stressing that the revenge is coming undoubtedly. He explained that the Yemeni army possesses a bank of military, navy and wildly targets, for the Israeli enemy, and we will not hesitate one second to destroy them if the leadership makes the decision.

Al-Atefi pointed to the Emirati participation in the aggression against Yemen, stressing that the Armed Forces promises regarding the Emirati enemy still in effect, and we closely monitor his conspiracy activity. He considered that the countries of aggression are not sincere regarding peace and the initiatives and dialogues are to establish the argument, stressing that if the aggression and the siege continue, we will not stand idly by.

