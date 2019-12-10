Haaretz: Hezbollah Commandos Are Back on Border, They’re Armed with the Element of Surprise

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

The main change that has taken place over the past year on Palestine’s ‘Israeli’-occupied border with Lebanon involves Hezbollah’s new military preparedness, Haaretz reported.

According to the ‘Israeli’ newspaper, members of Hezbollah’s Rudwan commando force have returned to their original positions in Lebanon, near the front line. Some of the units are deployed relatively close to the border with ‘Israel’, with a presence south of the Litani River as well.

The ‘Israeli’ paper confessed that Hezbollah’s years of fighting in Syria have given the organization and its commanders critical experience in fields that were unfamiliar to them in the past.

But the return to the south, Haaretz added, gives Hezbollah another advantage: The proximity of its top units to the border theoretically shortens the time it needs to carry out a surprise attack against ‘Israel’, in the nature of a move talked about it recent years – a surprise takeover of communities or ‘Israeli’ army positions along the border.

In these circumstances, and considering the increasing pace of the changes, it’s no wonder Military Intelligence has updated its evaluation and believes the risk of war has increased in the past year.

Also according to the newspaper, there is in the background another source of danger – Hezbollah’s “precision project.”

December 9, 2019

A tank belonging to the Israeli occupation army flipped over during a military drill along the Lebanese border on Monday.

The tank was damaged after being overturned, but no one was hurt, reports added.

“The tank was traveling on a road along the northern border in heavy fog, along a mountainous area,” the reports said, adding “an investigation has been opened into the specific circumstances of the incident.

Source: Websites

