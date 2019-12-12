Lebanon: Bassil Says FPM Won’t Participate in Hariri-led Techno-political Government

December 12, 2019

Caretaker Foreign Minister, Gebran Bassil, said Thursday that the Free Patriotic Movement will not participate in a techno-political government headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, stressing that the solution to the current deadlock lies within the formation of a Cabinet of experts.

“Should Hariri insist on the ‘nobody but me’ approach, and should Hezbollah and Amal Movement hold onto a techno-political government led by Hariri, we have no interest in partaking in such a Cabinet as it is doomed to failure,” Bassil told a press conference following an extraordinary meeting for the “Strong Lebanon” bloc.

“The solution is clear, which is the formation of an effective rescue government, a government of experts whose members and head are specialists capable of restoring people’s confidence, and who are backed by political forces and parliamentary blocs,” he said.

Source: NNA

