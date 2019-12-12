Ransomware attacks global IT systemsIran Repels Major Cyberattack, Minister Unveils

Posted on December 12, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Ransomware attacks global IT systems

Source

15:11 11.12.2019

TEHRAN (Sputnik) – Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Wednesday that the country had repelled a major cyberattack on national infrastructure.

The minister did not name the date of the attack nor the responsible parties.

Iran has implemented mechanisms to help cut itself off from the global Internet but remains internally cohesive in case there is a cyberattack from abroad. The system was built after a 2010 malware attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Related

Filed under: Iran, War on Iran | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: