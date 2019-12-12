Ransomware attacks global IT systemsIran Repels Major Cyberattack, Minister Unveils

Posted on by martyrashrakat

TEHRAN (Sputnik) – Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Wednesday that the country had repelled a major cyberattack on national infrastructure.

The minister did not name the date of the attack nor the responsible parties.

Iran has implemented mechanisms to help cut itself off from the global Internet but remains internally cohesive in case there is a cyberattack from abroad. The system was built after a 2010 malware attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

