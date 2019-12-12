Twitter Suspends Syrian Presidency Account after Broadcasting Assad Interview with Italian TV

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 10, 2019

Twitter on Monday temporarily suspended the account of Syrian Presidency after it broadcasted an interview with President Bashar Assad conducted by RAI News 24 but was not aired by the Italian TV.

“During the broadcast of President Assad’s interview, which RAI News 24 refrained from airing, Twitter suddenly suspended the account of the Syrian presidency and without giving justification,” the Syrian Presidency announced on its Facebook account.

Later on Monday the account was enabled.

Assad’s office said the president gave the interview to RAI 24 on November 26 and that both parties agreed that the interview would air on Dec. 2, on both Italian RAI News 24 and Syrian national media outlets.

It added that RAI asked that the interview be postponed twice and Assad’s office said that it will broadcast the interview in full, on Monday (December 9), which they did.

RAI later issued a statement saying the interview wasn’t commissioned by any of the RAI news organs “thus it was impossible to agree in advance about a date to broadcast it.”

Source: Agencies

