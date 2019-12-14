A huge convoy for US occupation forces enters Syria’s Qameshli city

Posted on by martyrashrakat

HASAKA, (ST)_In a new breach of international laws, the US occupation forces sent today to Qameshli city in Hasaka province a new convoy composed of tanks, ambulances and dozens of vehicles and cars loading military and logistic materials .

According to local sources, the convoy illegally entered this morning from Iraq in order to fortify the US occupation forces’ positions in the Syrian Jazeera.

This convoy is the biggest one that entered the Syrian territories since several months.

Over the few past months, the US occupation forces sent through illegal crossing points thousands of vehicles loaded with weapons, military equipment and logistic materials to reinforce their existence in the Syrian Jazeera region and to steal Syrian oil and wealth.

Basma Qaddour

