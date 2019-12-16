Iran Studying Next Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments – FM Spox

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the Islamic Republic is currently studying the next step to reduce its nuclear deal commitments, adding that all of the signatories slammed the US withdrawal from the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

He said that all the remaining signatories of the JCPOA believe that the US is responsible for the current situation. “They do not recognize the US illegal sanctions on Iran, he said in reference to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 in 2015 which backed the JCPOA, requiring to lift international sanctions on Iran.”

Mousavi further stressed in his weekly press conference on Monday that there aren’t any negotiations between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia other than the Hajj issue.

“There are countries seeking to settle dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which we think are based on good intentions, and Iran welcomes this but sometimes we figure out doubled statements by Saudi officials, which contradict with the spirit of the Iranian path and the efforts of other countries,” Mousavi explained.

In response to a question about exchanging prisoners, Mousavi noted that “When we find that prisoners’ swap with other countries serve our nationals then we will carry out. We carry out prisoners’ swap with other countries from a humanitarian motive.”

Commenting on the unrest engulfing Iraq, Mousavi stressed that Iran doesn’t intervene in Iraqi affairs and hopes that the country restores stability.

Asked about Russia’s stopping cooperation in Fordow nuclear facility, he said it is due to technical difficulty and that the issue is under examination by the two sides.

Mousavi told reporters that the main reason is simultaneity of two actions; the Russians want to see if it is possible to do two projects at the same time.

