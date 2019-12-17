Bassil: Syria Woe May Recur in Lebanon

December 17, 2019

Caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil declared that “the situation does not bode well and what happened in Syria is threatening to happen in Lebanon and the tragedy of displacement is a joint responsibility.”

Speaking from Geneva at the World Refugee Conference, Bassil addressed the conferees saying, “You have to bear either the burden or the results.”

He explained that the economy of one country cannot bear the cost of two peoples, noting that they have repeatedly called for an organized, safe and dignified return for the Syrian refugees.
“The disaster of Lebanon’s collapse will mean that no other country will dare to receive refugees anymore,” he emphasized.

