“Deal of the Century” Draft Revealed

Beirut-based satellite television channel al-Mayadeen obtained a detailed draft outlining the terms of the “Deal of the Century”. According to the document, the deal involves the signing of a tripartite agreement between “Israel”, the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO] and Hamas. It also refers to the establishment of a Palestinian state dubbed “New Palestine” where “Israel” will act as the defender from “any external aggression” on condition that Palestinians pay for “Israeli” protection.

Al-Mayadeen announced on Monday that it was in possession of the leaked copy of the so-called ‘deal’, which US President Donald Trump described as “a solution to the ‘Israeli’-Palestinian conflict”.

The document stipulates that “New Palestine” would encompass some of the territory in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, but would exclude existing “Israeli” settlements.

Those settlements are to be joined together and remain under “Israeli” control.

The draft notes that the holy city of Al-Quds [Jerusalem] will not be divided.

“It will be shared between ‘Israel’ and New Palestine, and the Arab population will be transferred and become residents of New Palestine and not ‘Israelis’,” the document reads.

Al-Quds is to be designated as a single municipality that would administer all of its lands “except for education which will be the responsibility of New Palestine. In return, New Palestine will pay Arnona and water tax to the al-Quds Jewish municipality.”

The Jewish population will not be permitted to purchase Arab homes, and the same would apply to Arab residents when it comes to the purchase of Jewish homes.

“Additional areas will not be annexed to al-Quds, and the holy sites will remain as they are today,” the draft adds.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, the “Deal of the Century” tasks Egypt with granting new lands to Palestine. The land would be allocated for building an airport, factories as well as facilitating commercial exchanges and agriculture. However, the deal does not permit “Palestinians to live on [the land].”

The deal’s text asserts that “the size and price of the lands will be agreed upon between the parties through a supportive state, which will be identified later.”

Meanwhile, a highway will be constructed to connect Gaza with the West Bank. A water treatment conveyer would be built underground between Gaza and the West Bank.

Furthermore, the draft identifies the United States, the European Union and oil-producing Gulf states as the benefactors of the deal – essentially offering financial guarantees for its implementation.

“An amount of USD 30 billion will be allocated over a period of five years for projects related to New Palestine,” the document explains.

The breakdown of donations is as follows: US 20%, EU 10%, Gulf States 70%. According to the document, the financial burden among Arab states will be distributed in accordance with their oil-producing capabilities.

On the issue of annexing settlements to “Israel”, including the isolated settlements, the draft tasks the occupying entity with picking up the tab.

When it comes to defense, New Palestine will be banned from “having an army, and the only weapons permitted are police firearms.”

“Israel” and New Palestine would ink an agreement whereby the former would defend the latter from “any external aggression” provided the Palestinians pay the price of protection.

Separate negotiations between “Israel” and Arab countries will determine the sum that Arabs will pay the “Israeli” army as “a price for protection.”

The draft also offers a timeline and stages for the implementation of the “Deal of the Century”. Once the deal is signed, the following needs to take place:

1- Hamas gives up all of its weapons, including individual and personal weapons of Hamas leaders. Arms will be handed over to the Egyptians. 2- Men belonging to Hamas, instead, will receive monthly salaries from Arab countries. 3- The borders of the Gaza Strip will be opened to international trade through the “Israeli” and Egyptian crossings. The Gaza market will be open with the West Bank as well as by sea. 4- A year into the agreement, democratic elections will be held to choose a government for New Palestinian, and every Palestinian resident can run. 5- One year after the elections, all prisoners will gradually be released over a period of three years. 6- Within five years, a seaport and an airport for New Palestine will be built. Until then, the Palestinians will use “Israel’s” airports and seaports. 7- Borders between New Palestine and “Israel” will remain open to residents and goods, as is the case with friendly countries. 8- A suspension bridge will be built between a highway that rises 30 meters above the ground and connects Gaza and the West Bank. The task would be delegated to a company from China. The cost is shared by China 50%, Japan 10%, South Korea 10%, Australia 10%, and Canada 10%. The remaining 10% will be covered jointly by the US and EU.

The draft adds that “the Jordan Valley will remain in the hands of ‘Israel’ as it is today,” while Road 90 will be transformed into a four-lane road.

“Israel” will also supervise the construction of Road 90. Two of the lanes will be for Palestinians. The road will link New Palestine with Jordan and will be under the supervision of the Palestinians.

The “Deal of the Century” draft outlines responsibilities of all parties:

1- If Hamas and the PLO reject the deal, the United States will cancel all its financial support for the Palestinians and strive to prevent any other country from assisting the Palestinians. 2- If the PLO agrees to the terms of this agreement, while Hamas or the Islamic Jihad do not accept it, the two organizations bear responsibility. In any military confrontation between “Israel” and Hamas, the US will support “Israel” to inflict harm on the leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. 3- If “Israel” rejects the deal, its economic support will be halted.

Finally, the deal includes the transfer of the custodianship of al-Aqsa Mosque from Jordan to Saudi Arabia.IsraelPalestinealqudsUnitedStatesDealOfTheCentury

