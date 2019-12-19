Greek Fans Burn «Israeli» Flag, Display Hezbollah & Palestinian Flags at Basketball Championship

Greece’s AEK club won the game to celebrate a 91-78 victory!

By Staff

As Arab normalization with the “Israeli” apartheid entity gets bolder by the day, a southeastern European country refuses to yield, at least its basketball fans didn’t!

On Wednesday, the Greek AEK basketball team played against the “Israeli” entity’s Hapoel Jerusalem in Athens.

In the stadium, fans can be seen burning an “Israeli” flag, as the flags of Hezbollah – the Lebanese Resistance movement – and Palestine are clearly displayed in the sports arena.

