Lebanon: PM-designate Diab Says Seeks Fast Creation of New Government

Prime Minister-designate, Hassan Diab, maintained that he would exert all necessary efforts in order to form a new government as soon as possible, in remarks made following his meeting with President Michel Aoun Thursday.

“We hope the formation of a government that considers the concerns of the Lebanese and leads the country to the stage of stability,” he said.

“I will work hard to form a government as soon as possible; the current phase is critical and it requires efforts and national unity to immunize the country and push the rescue process forward,” he added.

He also said that a ruling power dissociated from reality would not be able to protect the country.

It is worth noting that 69 members of the parliament endorsed Diab nomination for PM during binding consultations held by President Aoun at Baabda Palace.

At the end of the consultations, President Aoun received Speaker Nabih Berri and informed him about the results during a meeting joined later the by the PM-designate.

