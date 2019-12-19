Very important letter from Donald Trump to Nancy Pelosi (MUST READ)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 17, 2019

THE WHITE HOUSE

WASHINGTON

December 17, 2019

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the House of Representatives Washington, D.C. 20515

Dear Madam Speaker:

I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by the Democrats in the House of Representatives. This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat Lawmakers, unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history.

The Articles of Impeachment introduced by the House Judiciary Committee are not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory, interpretation, or jurisprudence. They include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever. You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!

By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy. You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme—yet your spiteful actions display unfettered contempt for America’s founding and your egregious conduct threatens to destroy that which our Founders pledged their very lives to build. Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying “I pray for the President,” when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense. It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!

Your first claim, “Abuse of Power,” is a completely disingenuous, meritless, and baseless invention of your imagination. You know that I had a totally innocent conversation with the President of Ukraine. I then had a second conversation that has been misquoted, mischaracterized, and fraudulently misrepresented. Fortunately, there was a transcript of the

conversation taken, and you know from the transcript (which was immediately made available) that the paragraph in question was perfect. I said to President Zelensky: “I would like you to do us a favor, though, because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.” I said do us a favor, not me, and our country, not a campaign. I then mentioned the Attorney General of the United States. Every time I talk with a foreign leader, I put America’s interests first, just as I did with President Zelensky.

You are turning a policy disagreement between two branches of government into an impeachable offense—it is no more legitimate than the Executive Branch charging members of Congress with crimes for the lawful exercise of legislative power.

You know full well that Vice President Biden used his office and $1 billion dollars of U.S. aid money to coerce Ukraine into firing the prosecutor who was digging into the company paying his

son millions of dollars. You know this because Biden bragged about it on video. Biden openly stated: “I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars’…I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.” Even Joe Biden admitted just days ago in an interview with NPR that it “looked bad.” Now you are trying to impeach me by falsely accusing me of doing what Joe Biden has admitted he actually did.

More



Saker commentary: this is not about picking sides, the enemy of my enemy is NOT my friend. However, as Malcolm X once said, “I am for the truth no matter who tells it”. There are lies in this text, beginning with entire section about how great the US is doing. As for the segment about Israel, I just wonder what color Trump’s tongue is by now. Whatever color, it is kosher for sure.

But that is not the point.

It is in his accusations against Pelosi, Schiff and the rest of them that Trump is 100% right. And that is much more important than his bombastic flag-waving and lies. Besides, he clearly did not write this text anyway, it is way too good and he is way too stupid. But I am pretty sure that he carefully read it and approved it. So this is not only an official document, it is a historical one!

Request to all: if you see any US media posting the full letter, please let me know in the comments section. I have not listened to the US media in years, and I don’t want to, so I really don’t know. And in this case, I really would like to know who many US media outlets have refused to post the full text of such an important statement by the US President

Circulate this letter amongst your friends and contacts! It is crucial to show the true face of these Dems (not including Tulsi Gabbard) and to prevent them from succeeding. They are the only party right now whose arrival to power could signal a possible war between Russia and the US. We all have to do all we can to prevent that.

Still, my personal prediction is that the Dems are committing suicide with this entire impeachment business. But let’s not be naive, there are almost as many deep-staters and Neocons in the GOP as there are in the Dem party. So please resist the temptation of saying that one is better than the other. They are different, yes. But one is not better than the other.

The enemy is not one person, or any party. It is the entire system which is both demonic and unreformable.

That is our real enemy.

Always keep that in mind.

The Saker

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: USA | Tagged: “Ukrainegate“, Trump, Trump Impeachment, US Congress, Zelensky |