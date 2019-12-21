Battle footage of Syrian troops capturing new areas in southeast Idlib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2019-12-21

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had another successful day in southeastern Idlib after seizing several towns and villages from the jihadist rebels.

Led by the 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Army was able to capture seven towns and villages on Saturday after breaking through one of the main lines of defense for the jihadist rebels.

As a result of this advance, the two Syrian Army forces were able to link their axes and close in on the key town of Jarjanaz, which is one of the last points before Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in southeast Idlib.

Among the towns captured by the Syrian Arab Army on Saturday was Al-Rabia (video below), which was one of the first localities the military seized from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels in southeastern Idlib suffered several setbacks on Saturday after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies pushed through their defenses to advance further north towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Led by the 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture another seven villages and towns from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army captured on Saturday the towns and villages of Al-Bustan, Al-Sayyadeh, Al-Qatrah, Tal Dam, Sarjah Gharbiyah, Harran, and Mudaysirat.

A map of all the towns and villages that the Syrian Arab Army has captured over the last 48 hours in southeast Idlib.Hama News Network

As a result of these advances, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces and 5th Corps have connected the two axes they attacked from in southeastern Idlib.

The Syrian and Russian air forces are now heavily pounding the last towns and villages under the control of the jihadist rebels in southeast Idlib, as the Syrian Arab Army consolidates their gains and strengthen their defenses in the area.

In the next 24-48 hours the Syrian Arab Army will likely make their first attempt to capture the key town of Jarjanaz, which is one of the last major points before Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

