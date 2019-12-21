Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations On Palestinians (12– 18 December 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

9 Palestinians shot and injured by IOF, including 4 children, near the Gaza border fence at Great March of Return (GMR) protests in eastern Gaza.

West Bank: 4 Palestinian civilians shot and injured by IOF, including a child and a paramedic.

During 99 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 77 civilians arrested, including 22 children and 5 women.

IOF demolished 3 houses in occupied East Jerusalem and Bethlehem, 25 stalls in Jenin and 4 facilities in Hebron and Jerusalem.

6 shootings reported against Palestinian agricultural lands and 3 others reported against Palestinian fishing boats, east and west of Gaza Strip.

Settlers attacked Palestinians’ vehicles in Bethlehem, damaged road construction machines in Northern Jordan Valleys, and opened fire at a house in Qalqiliyah.

35 temporary checkpoints erupted in the West Bank, where 5 Palestinian civilians were arrested

Summary

This week, PCHR documented 149 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As part of the Israeli violations of the right to life and bodily integrity:

In terms of excessive use of force, IOF wounded 9 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, on the 84th Friday of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege protest (GMR) in eastern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile in the West Bank, 4 civilians were injured, including a paramedic and a child. IOF arrested the child, claiming that he attempted to throw a Molotov Cocktails in Bethlehem.

Under IOF incursions and house raids, 99 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, were reported. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, arresting and/or injuring many others. During this week’s incursions, 77 Palestinians were arrested, including 22 children and 5 women.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF carried out 2 limited incursions in northern Gaza Strip and eastern Khan Younis. A Palestinian civilian was arrested by IOF while travelling via Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.

Moreover, 6 shootings were reported by IOF at agricultural lands in the northern and eastern of the Gaza Strip; while 3 others were reported by the Israeli gunboats against the Palestinian fishing boats sailing off Gaza Shore.

Under the settlement expansion activities in the West Bank, PCHR documented 6 IOF violations that included demolishing 3 residential houses in occupied East Jerusalem and Bethlehem, 25 stalls in Jenin, 2 buses’ structures in Hebron, and a car showroom as well as 2 car washes in occupied East Jerusalem.

PCHR also documented 3 settler-attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, including attacking busses in Bethlehem; damaging road construction machines in Northern Jordan Valleys, and shootings in eastern Qalqiliyah, which caused material damage to a house and fear among its residents, but no injuries among them were reported.

In terms of the Israeli closure policy, the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel. During the reporting period, IOF arrested a Palestinian civilian, from Gaza City, while travelling to Turkey via Erez Crossing. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted and they are subject to arrest as 5 Palestinians were arrested this week only.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the Gaza Strip

On the 84th Friday, 13 December 2019, weekly protests were launched in the Rafah, al-Buraij refugee camp in addition to Gaza City and were cancelled in Khan Younis and northern Gaza Strip, on the anniversary of the founding of Hamas Movement. This Friday’s protest titled: “Palestine Unites us and Jerusalem is our Capital”, resulted in the injury of 9 civilians, including 4 children.

The incidents were as follows:

Gaza City: hundreds took part in Malaka area in eastern Gaza City. IOF targeted them with teargas canisters and rubber bullets. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teat gas inhalation; no casualties were reported.

Central Gaza Strip: at approximately 14:30, hundreds of civilians, including women, men, young men, elderlies, children and entire families, took part in eastern al-Buraij camps, which were about 400 meters away from the border fence. The demonstrations were organized in support with those, who lost their eyes (Mai Abu Ruweidah, and journalists Sami Matran and ‘Atiyah Darwish), in the GMR protests. Dozens gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 0 – 100 meters, while others were about 300 meters away from the border fence. The Israeli soldiers launched a drone to photograph protestors who threw stones at them. IOF fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors without posing threat to the lives of Israeli soldiers. The shooting, which continued until 17:00, resulted in the injury of 4 civilians: one of them was shot with a lived bullet, and 3 were shot with rubber bullets. The wounded civilians were transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital and their injuries were classified between minor and moderate. Moreover, a number of civilians suffocated due tear gas inhalation. Some of them were taken to hospitals while others received medical treatment in the field.

Khan Younis: Although the GMR’s Supreme National Authority officially cancelled the protests, 30 civilians took part in eastern Khuza’ah protests. Dozens approached the border fence and attempted to threw stones and Molotov Cocktail at IOF stationed along the border fence. IOF fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment in the field.

Rafah: hundreds of protestors gathered in eastern al-Shawka village, east of Rafah, where speeches and theatrical performances were performed. Dozens attempted to approach the fence and throw stones. IOF fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at protestors. As a result, 5 civilians, including 4 children, were injured.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 13:40 on Thursday, 12 December 2019, moved into Ramallah and stationed in ‘Ein Mesbah neighborhood in the center of the city. Dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers, who responded with live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, volunteer paramedic, Majd Omer (25), was shot with a rubber bullet in the foot. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex for treatment and his injury was classified as moderate. Meanwhile, an Israeli force raided and searched the house of Shatha Majed Hasan (20), a student at Birzeit University, and arrested her.

At approximately 22:00 on Friday, 13 December 2019, IOF moved into al-Janiyah village, northwest of Ramallah. A number of young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli forces, who responded with live bullets and tear gas canisters. A live bullet hit the window of Mohammed Ahmed Nassar’s house and settled in the walls; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00 on Saturday, 14 December 2019, IOF signed to guard the annexation wall gate, adjacent to Nazlet ‘Essa village, north of Tulkarm, opened fire at a group of civilians present at the area. As a result, 2 civilians, from western al-Nazlah village, were wounded while attempting to enter the gate to work in Israel. The wounded civilians were identified as Ahmed Hasan Katanah (26), who was shot with a live bullet in the right leg; while Darrar Rasem Katanah (28) was shot with a live bullet in the left foot.

At approximately 13:30 on the same Saturday, IOF stationed along the border fence, adjacent to the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the agricultural lands in eastern Beit Hanoun. As a result, a tilling machine that was about 150 meters into the west of the border fence and dragged by a farmer was hit with 2 live bullets, causing its damage. The machine is owned by Mohammed Hasan Ahmed al-Za’anin (40). IOF also fired a number of sound bombs in the area, causing fear among farmers.

At approximately 16:40 on the same Saturday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired a number of tear gas canisters at the border As a result, farmers, whose lands are nearby the area, forced to leave it fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 15 December 2019, IOF stationed along the border north of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Beit Hanoun Municipality crews, who were adjacent to a land fill in the area. As a result, the municipality truck was hit with several live bullets; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:30 on the same Sunday, Israeli gunboats stationed in west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:30 on the same Sunday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Kahn Younis in southern Gaza Strip, fired tear gas canisters adjacent to al-Najjar neighbourhood, east of Khuza’ah village; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:15 on Tuesday, 17 December 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed in northwest of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within3 nautical miles. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:00 on the same Tuesday, IOF opened fire at a Palestinian civilian while being present on al-Anfaq Street, west of Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem. As a result, he was shot and injured in the thigh. He was arrested by IOF and taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Israel for treatment.

Abdul Halim Ja’afrah, Head of Emergency & Ambulance Services at Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he received an information about a civilian shot and injured by IOF in al-Anfaq area. An ambulance headed to the area, but IOF banned it from reaching the wounded civilian, who was identified as Hamzah Khalid ‘Ayad al-Haremi (16).

Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson of the Israeli forces, claimed that IOF spotted a person throwing a Molotov Cocktail at Israeli vehicles near Beit Jala village. He added that IOF opened fire at him, wounding him. They then chased and arrested him, without revealing the nature of his injury.

According to local sources, PCHR’s fieldworker stated that IOF took the wounded child to “Ofer” military prison established on lands, west of Ramallah. After that, al-Haremi underwent a surgery at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Israel. An extension hearing will be held for the arrested child next Thursday in the Israeli Military Court.

At approximately 02:30 on Friday, 18 December 2019, IOF moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. A number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli vehicles. IOF chased the young men between house and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of young men suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers arrested Yusuf ‘Ezzat Abu Diaya (21) and Yusuf Mohammed Sadouq (22) after they raided and searched their houses.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli gunboats stationed, west of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs in the sky. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 11 December 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah village, south of the Gaza Strip. As a result, farmers fled away fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 12 December 2019:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Hebron, where they raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested 6 leaders and supporters of the Hamas Movement, including the former Minister of Local Government in the 10th Palestinian Government. The arrestees were identified as: the Former Minister Essa Khairi Essa al-Ja’bari (53), Omar Abdulqader al-Qawasmi (22), Abdul Khaliq Hasan al-Natsha (65), Mohammed Jamal al-Natsha (61), Jawad Bahar al-Natsha (61), and Mazen Jamal al-Natsha (47).

At approximately 01:40, IOF moved into Betounya village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Malek al-Lawzi (25)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Mousa Khaizaran (32).

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed at Jeet checkpoint, which is established at the southwestern entrance to Nablus, arrested Lina Faisal al-Bizro (23), from Raba village, southwest of Jenin, and took her to an unknown destination.

At approximately 06:15, IOF moved into ‘Aqaba refugee camp, southwest of Jericho. They raided and searched Mohammed Khalil al-Shaikh Ibrahim (32)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into Shu’afat village, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched the houses of Ishaq Sa’eed Abu Khdair (58), Head of Shu’afat Village Council, and his Deputy Naser Subhi Abu Khdair (56). Both of them were later arrested. It should be noted that Ishaq issued a statement calling the village residents for participating in a protest following the Friday prayer on 13 December 2019 in front of Shuafat Mosque. The protest was organized to condemn the latest settlers’ attacks.

IOF carried out (16) incursions in Hebron, Yatta, Dura, Sa’er villages in Hebron; Tulkarm, Nour Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps in Tulkarm; Ezbet al-Tabib, Ezbet Salman in Qalqiliya; Azzaweya village west of Salfit; al-Beira, Beit Rima, Na’leen, Shaqba, Qabya, and Badrs villages in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 13 December 2019:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Hebron. They raided and searched several houses, including the houses of Nizar Ramadan and Mohammed Maher Bader; the members of Change and Reform Bloc of the PLC. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Ahmed ‘Atif al-Shareef (17) while present in al-Razazah area, south of Qalqiliyia, and took him to an unknown destination. IOF claimed that he threw stones at them.

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Hebron, Beit Kahel, and Bani Na’em villages in Hebron; Baqa al-Sharqeya, Zeita, Ateel, and Abu al-Nar villages in Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 14 December 2019:

At approximately 20:30, IOF stationed at al-Jalama checkpoint, which is established at the northern entrance to Jenin, arrested Salama Mahmoud Salama Qasem (25) and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 13:30, three Israeli military vehicles moved into al-Jadeera village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israel soldiers stepped out of the military vehicles and were deployed along the annexation wall. Two siblings namely Bilal (13) and ‘Abdo Mohammed Qasem (14) were arrested by IOF and taken to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Hebron, Beit Kahel, Bani Na’em, al-Zahereya villages in Hebron; Kafr al-Labd in Tulkarm, Hajja village in Qalqiliya, and Fasayel village north of Jericho. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 15 December 2019:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into the African community neighborhood in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Salman al-Firawi’s house and arrested his son Issa (17).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ibrahim Issa Syam (26)’s house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in Moscovia investigation center in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested 4 civilians, including 3 children. The arrestees were identified as: Ammar Mahmoud Jawabra (16); Hani Jawabra (14) and his brother Khaled (16); and Emad Khaled Jawabra (27).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Osama Hazem Halawa (32) while present in his house in Ra’s al-Ein neighborhood, south of the City.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beit Hanina, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched the house of Shadi Abdullah al-Motor (42), the Secretary of Fatah Movement in Jerusalem, and took him to ” Moscovia ” investigation center. It should be noted that during this years, IOF arrested al-Motor for five times and charged him with inciting and dealing with the PNA within Jerusalem’s boundaries. The latest of these changes was on 14 October 2019, and he was released on a 5,000 NIS bail.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Bani Na’em village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ehab Khaled Zidat (25).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Wadi al-Jooz neighborhood, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched ‘Areen Haitham Hasan al-Za’anin (24)’s house and took him to ” Moscovia ” investigation center.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved to al-Sowana neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Majdi Mahmoud Abu Ghazala (28)’s house and took him to ” Moscovia ” investigation center.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Ein al-Lawza neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched the house of Ahmed Mousa al-‘Abassi (46), the Secretary of Fatah Movement in the city, and him took to ” Moscovia ” investigation center.

Monday, 16 December 2019:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into Beit Kahel village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians: Ra’ed Salem al-Atawna (25), Qasam Haitham Asafra (22) and Osaid Sabri Zahour (25).

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians: Hussam Ahmed al-Badawi (15), Monjed Ahmed al-Badawi (16) and Ma’an Nayef al-Badawi (16).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Marwan Mahmoud Hudaib (30).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Omar Abdullatif Eshtaya (55).

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Beirh and stationed in al-Baloua’ neighborhood. They raided and searched Mohammed Ali al-Muhaisery (29)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Talfit village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Hussam Maher Mansour (19).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Dir al-Ghosoun village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses in al-Shwaika suburb and arrested 4 civilians: Majd Abdulsalam al-Jondob and Ramzi Na’alwa, former prisoners, Salah Ahmed Dhaileya, and Ahmad Akbareya.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested 3 civilians identified as Yousef Muhana, Moa’tasem Tayseer Alia and Abdullah Naser. All of them were later released.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-‘Izareya village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Hakam Mujahed Abu Roumi (32), and Sayaf Nidal Abu Roumi (34), and arrested them.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Zawata village, west of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested 2 civilians: Islam Hasan Jouda (29) and Mohammed Thabet Abu Amsha (48).

At approximately 09:00, IOF reinforced by military vehicles moved about 100 meters from Zikim military base, north of the Gaza Strip, to south of the border fence with Israeli, northwest of Beit Lahya. They leveled and combed lands that were previously leveled amidst Israeli sporadic shooting. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:00, IOF stationed in Za’tra military checkpoint, which is established at the southeastern entrance to Nablus, arrested Mahmoud Jehad Hithnawi (34), from Jenin, while passing through the checkpoint. Hithnawi was taken to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Sebastya, Roujib, ‘Aqraba, Madma villages in Nablus; Romana village, west of Jenin; Deir Nizam village, northwest of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 17 December 2019:

At approximately 12:00, IOF stormed al-Rahmah prayer hall, east of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They banned (5) children as well as a civilian from praying and arrested them. The arrestees were taken to “al-Qishla” police center in the Old City and released in the evening. The arrestees were identified as: Aya Osama Ashour (15); Doha Mohammed Ghazawi (16); Mayar Emran al-Natsha (15); Maram Ahmed al-Natsha (15); Tala Naser (15); and Jamal Mohammed al-Asali (23).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Jabal Jawhar neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ahmed Abdullah Borqan (15).

At the same time, IOF raided a lathe belonging to the brothers Yousef and Nidal Abdulqader al-‘Awiwi and confiscated its contents. IOF claimed that they were manufacturing weapons in it.

At the same time, IOF moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and handed 2 summonses to fromer prisoners ‘Amar Jamal Abu Maria (26) and Mo’men Hasan al-Teet (16), to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qalqiliya. They raided and searched Osaid Firas Abu Libda (23)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, IOF stationed at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested Ahmed ‘Emad Owda (22), while heading to Turkey for studying engineering. According to his father’s statement “At approximately 06:00, Ahmed headed to Erez Crossing via a bus operating under the Civil Affairs in Gaza. At approximately 11:00, Owda was detained at the crossing and his family lost contact with him. At 19:00 on the same day, Ahmed’s father received a phone call informing him that his son was arrested for security reasons.

At approximately 17:00, IOF moved into al-Shaq neighborhood in the northern valleys. IOF banned the farmers from working in their agricultural lands, and confiscated a tractor belonging to Mafdi Lafi Daraghma.

At approximately 21:00, IOF stationed in Shu’afat military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested ‘Areen Haitham al-Za’anin (24) while passing through the checkpoint, and took him to an unknown destination. Before releasing al-Za’anin, IOF handed him a summons to refer to IOF Intelligence Services. Al-Za’anin was arrested from his house on Sunday, and released on the next day morning.

In evening, IOF moved into Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. IOF arrested 3 civilians, from al-Ezareya, after they finished a meeting with the General Women’s Union in the camp. The arrestees are: Najat al-Sharif, official of women’s file at Fatah Movement in al-Izareya; her daughter Ayat al-Sharif, a student at al-Quds University; and Dina Faroun, director of Bonal al-Mustaqbal Organization. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 18 December 2019:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into al-Shayah neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mahmoud Issam Abu Nab (17)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved to Ra’s al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Bassam Salem Abu Nab (52)’s house and arrested him with his three sons after IOF severely beat them. The arrestees were identified as Mohammed (21); Yousef (17); and Saif (17).

It should be noted that Bassam Abu Nab is Fares’s father, who was killed by IOF at al-Nafaq checkpoint, south of Bethlehem, on 17 November 2019.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Obaid neighborhood in al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested 5 civilians, including 2 children, namely: Younis Sufian Obaid (16); Ali Sufian Obaid (17); Mohammed Marwan Obaid (19); Waseen Nayef Obaid (38); and Lo’ay Faisal Obaid (18).

At the same time, IOF moved into al-Nobani village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses, and arrested and beat Laith Mahmoud Yaqoub al-Nobani (15), taking him to “’Ofer” investigation center, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into “Um al-Jamal” neighborhood in the Northern Jordan valleys. They banned the farmers from working in their lands and threatened them to confiscate any tractor in the neighborhood.

At approximately 14:30, IOF stationed at ‘Atara military checkpoint, north of Ramallah, arrested Ezz al-Dein Abu Adwan (28), from Qalqiliya, while passing through the checkpoint. Adwan was taken to one of their military sites.

IOF carried out (9) incursions in Dura, Nablus; Hebron; Balata refugee camp; Bazarya and Burqa villages, northwest of Nablus; Jama’een, south of Nablus; Beit Qad and Deir Abu Da’ef, northeast of Jenin and al-Beira. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

On Saturday, 14 December 2019, Naser Za’atrah implemented the Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished his tin-plate house willing of 25 square meters in al-Mokaber Mount area, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Za’atrah said that the Israeli authorities ordered him several times to demolish his house and threatened him if he did not demolish it, he would pay the demolition costs. Za’atrah added that the construction of his house cost NIS 90.000 and the Israeli Municipality imposed a construction fine on him of NIS 115.000, noting that he is still paying it. Lately, the Israeli Municipality escalated its self-demolition policy in occupied East Jerusalem and forced over 50 civilians to self-demolish their houses.

At approximately 08:00 on Monday, 16 December 2019, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Hebron’s Dir Razzah area. They demolished two buses’ structures of Basel Rashid Suliman D’ais used as café and auto repair workshop. After that, IOF levelled and dug the plot of land to ban using it again, under the pretext of being in Area C. It should be noted that on 19 August 2019, IOF demolished D’ais’s barrack established on the mentioned plot of land.

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 16 December 2019, Israeli vehicles demolished Sameeh Ahmed Salah’s house in Kherbet ‘Alia, south of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Salah said that IOF accompanied with military construction vehicles raided his 120-sqaure-meter house, which sheltered 5 persons, and demolished it. Salah clarified that his plot of land is officially registered, but IOF prevented him from building on it, claiming that there was a military order banning any construction works in the area. He added that in 1996, IOF demolished his plot of land and agricultural rooms. In 2002, IOF demolished a house built there. Salah pointed out that he re-built the house for the 2nd time years ago, but IOF notified him that they would demolish it. After that, he requested help from St. Yves Society and headed to the Israeli Supreme Court that issued the demolition decision, but IOF did not recognize the court’s decision and demolished the house. It should be noted that IOF aims at evacuating Kherbet ‘Alia from all houses and seizing over 120 dunums in order to build a bypass road, which would be the northern entrance to “Afrat” settlement.

At approximately 20:00, IOF accompanied with military construction vehicles moved into al-Jalma village, where they demolished at least 25 vegetable and fruit stalls roofed with sheds, under the pretext of being in Area C. These stalls were established near al-Jalma checkpoint due to the traffic jam at the checkpoint. PCHR keeps the names of stalls’ owners, who were deprived of the sole source of income.

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 17 December 2019, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished Hatem Hussain Aby Riyalah’s under construction house in al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Raied Abu Riyalah, Member of al-‘Issawiyia Follow-up Committee, said that Israeli special forces accompanied with military vehicles moved into Abu Riyalah neighborhood, where they imposed a tight security cordon near Hatem Hussain Abu Riyalah house and demolished the second storey of his house for the 3rd Raied Abu Riyalah pointed out that Hatem attempted to license his house, but in vain. It should be noted that Hatem’s house was built on an area of 180 sqaure meters and comprised of 2 stories; the first was inhabited while the second was under-construction.

Around the same day, IOF accompanied with military construction vehicles moved into Sho’fat village in occupied East Jerusalem and demolished a car showroom and 2 car washes of Meswada, Bader and Abu Isninah families. Wadi al-Helwa Information Center stated that Israeli bulldozers demolished ‘Azzam Meswada’s car showroom built of tin plates and damaged walls surrounding it. In addition, IOF demolished Bashar Bader’s car wash, comprising of 3 tin-plate rooms, and another car wash belonging to Kamal Abu Isninah. IOF confiscated a container from Kamal’s car wash.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 23:00 on Friday, 13 December 2019, Diyab Mash’alah, Head of al-Jab’a Village Council, said that, dozens of Israeli settlers, from “Beit Ayin” settlement, which is established on Palestinians’ lands, moved into al-Jamjoum area in western Bethlehem. They attacked and threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles. As a result, the windshield, rear window and lights of Akrama Hamdan’s vehicle were broken as well as many vehicles sustained damage. Mash’alah added that settlers continued to carry out ongoing attacks against Palestinians and their properties years ago, clarifying that these attacks have recently increased. Mash’alah said that settlers from time to time threw Molotov Cocktails at Palestinian vehicles, causing incidents and injuries among them, without taking any measures by IOF to end and stop these attacks.

On Monday, 16 December 2019, settlers from the “Price Tag” group damaged road construction machines of Salah al-Zayed in northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas, for the 2nd

At approximately 20:00 on Monday, 16 December 2019, settlers opened fire at ‘Ali al-Sedaa’s house in the outskirts of Qalqiliyia’s Jeet village. As a result, the house sustained material damage and its residents were terrified, but no injuries among them were reported.

On Tuesday, 17 December 2019, a group of Israeli settlers damaged road construction machines in northern Jordan Valley, north of the West Bank.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 35 temporary checkpoints and arrested 5 Palestinian civilians.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Jerusalem:

On Tuesday, 17 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Jadirah village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They prevented the movement hundreds of vehicles and civilians for few hours. Eyewitnesses said that there were massive car queues in both directions at the checkpoint, which is daily established at the village entrance during rush hours to provoke Palestinian civilians. It should be noted that the residents of 15 villages located in the northwest of occupied East Jerusalem are suffering from the establishment of this checkpoint, which closes the only road leading to these villages.

Hebron:

At approximately 08:15 on Friday, 13 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Hebron. They stopped Palestinians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. No arrests among them were reported.

On Saturday, 14 December 2019, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Halhoul village and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Sunday, 15 December 2019, IOF established 2 checkpoint in Halhoul village bridge and at the entrance to Yatta village, south of Hebron.

On Monday, 16 December 2019, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit ‘Awaa village and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Tuesday, 17 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

On Friday, 13 December 2019, IOF established 2 checkpoints near the intersection of “Hallamish” settlement, northwest of Ramallah, and at the entrance to Dir Buziegh village, west of the city.

On Saturday, 14 December 2019, a similar checkpoint was established near the intersection of “Hallamish” settlement.

On Sunday, 15 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint near ‘Atarah village’s bridge, northwest of the city.

On Wednesday, 18 December 2019, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Ain Yabroud and al-Nabi Saleh villages.

Qalqiliyah:

On Thursday, 12 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint near the intersection of Kafur Laqef village, east of Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinians’ vehicles and checked their IDs.

On Friday, 13 December 2019, IOF established 5 checkpoints near the intersection of ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, near Jeet village, at the entrance to Kafur Laqef village, at the entrance to Amateen village, and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village.

On Sunday, 15 December 2019, IOF established 3 checkpoints near the entrance to Jensafout village, at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village.

On Monday, 16 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Tuesday, 17 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Hejjah village, east of Qalqiliyia.

Salfit:

On Sunday, 15 December 2019, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Dirsityia and Dir Ballout villages, and between Kaful Hares and Hares villages.

On Wednesday, 18 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit.

Nablus:

On Sunday, 15 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Yatizhar Street, southeast of Nablus. They searched Palestinians’ vehicles and checked their IDs.

Tulkarm:

On Monday, 16 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Baqah al-Sharqiyia village, north of Tulkarm.

On Wednesday, 18 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Tulkarm.

Jericho:

On Saturday, 14 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Fasayil village, north of the city.

On Wednesday, 18 December 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the intersection of the Dead Sea.

Children of Palestine, Life under occupation, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied Palestine, Occupied W Bank