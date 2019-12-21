Hezbollah MP: No One Can Twist Our Arm!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Mohammad Raad downplayed accusations that the new government, which is to be formed by Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab, is of one color, stressing the need to form an effective government that meets the demands and face current challenges.

The bloc held on Saturday a meeting with Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab as part of non-binding consultations aimed at forming new government.

Following the meeting, MP Raad said the bloc discussed with Diab ways that guarantee the success of the government formation, stressing the need to form a government that represents all Lebanese powers.

“The more the government is well represented by all factions the more time we save and achievements we have.” Raad said, as quoted by Lebanese media.

“No one wants a one-color government that may poses challenge to some factions,” he stressed, noting that the new government has to end the sufferings of the Lebanese people and ensure security and stability in the country.

The government should also put the right mechanisms to deal with the critical economic and social conditions of the country, the Hezbollah MP said, affirming that the government should put plans which aim at holding corrupt officials accountable.

“We need a government that preserves the victories achieved against the Zionist enemy and defends the country’s sovereignty and wealth against the Zionist threats, assaults and violations.”

Meanwhile, he noted that the ministers should not only be experts, but figures with national spirit who feels with the people’s sufferings.

MP Raad stressed on the importance of unity between the Lebanese components.

“We should all cooperate. We won’t allow our enemy to undermine our unity or rejoice at our misfortune,” he said stressing: “No one will twist the Lebanese people’s arm.”

Source: Lebanese media (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)

The PM-designate Hassan Diab started on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. the unbinding parliamentary consultations to create the new government 50 days after the resignation of the caretaker PM Saad Hariri.

At first, Diab met with the Speaker of the parliament Nabih Berri who stressed that he discussed with the PM-designate the government framework, in terms of the nature, size and distribution of bags, and I confirmed the program, especially with regard to fighting corruption and working on developing economic and financial issues.

Later, Diab received Hariri who called on his supporters to protest peacefully, hoping that the PM-designate succeeds in his mission.

The PM-designate also received the former premier Tammam Salam before meeting the Development and Liberation bloc whose spokesman MP Anwar Al-Khalil highlighted the importance of creating the new government in order to cope with the current crisis.

Diab then met the Social Nationalist bloc before receiving Al-Mustaqbal bloc which stressed it would not participate in the new government.

The PM-designate also received the the Lebanese Forces bloc and that of the Free Patriotic Movement whose head Gebran Bassil expressed readiness to cooperate and sacrifice for the sake of the new government’s success.

Diab also met with Al-Marada bloc led by MP tony Frangieh who reflected a positive attitude towards the new cabinet formation.

On the margins of the consultations, Speaker Berri received Hariri, discussing with him the latest developments.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

