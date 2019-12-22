Merry Christmas

Posted on by samivesusu

DECEMBER 21, 2019BY GILAD ATZMON

This has been an intense year, we are very lucky to live through a fascinating time witnessing the truth unveiling itself against all odds. I wish you all a wonderful holiday and a happy new year.

Talinka’s latest video clip: we work towards beauty & harmony:

Rainbow Over Kolonaki, Talinka Quartet

We are thrilled to present our new Talinka album Rainbow Over Kolonaki. Together, as a musical collective, we continue to pursue our search for that magic moment where different genres are merging into a song, a melody, a simple piece of beauty…

The Album will be released in late January BUT you can already get yourself an online version here.

Back at the Vortex Jazz Club during the Christmas Holiday

We are back at the Vortex Jazz Club for two nights on Friday and Sunday (27 & 29 December)

Gilad Atzmon and The Orient house Ensemble return to the Vortex with a new retrospective program. Two decades of intensive musical creativity are squeezed into a two hours journey: from Exile to Refuge, from Bird to Trane.

The OHE has just recorded its new album and the Vortex crowd will be the first Brits to hear the new repertoire.

To Book on-line:

Friday 27 December click here

Sunday 29 December click here

This Miracle is about to repeat itself in Islington (tonight)…

A Miracle in Islington

Peace and love

Gilad

