Syrian Army Clears More Villages of Nusra Terrorists in Idlib

December 22, 2019

Syrian government military troops have liberated more areas in the northwestern province of Idlib from the grip of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants, as they are tightening the noose around the extremists operating in the region.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that government troops established control over the villages of al-Hraki and al-Qrati, besides several plots of farm land in Idlib’s southeastern countryside on Sunday.

The capture came after “intense battles” with members of al-Nusra Front, SANA added, noting that army soldiers inflicted heavy losses upon the Takfiri forces.

A number of the extremists managed to flee to nearby areas, and a search operation is underway to hunt them down, the report added.

Syrian forces have gained ground after a week-long renewed assault against the last terrorists’ enclave in Syria’s northwest, the biggest such push in more than three months.

The Syrian army recently said it had regained control over more than 20 villages and hilltops and was coming close to one of 12 Turkish observation posts in the northwest.

