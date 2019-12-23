America: YOU Are Keeping Drug Cartels in Business

Posted on by fada1

By Devvy Kidd|November 11th, 2019

Devvy Kidd

And so is Congress.

The recent and savage slaughter of Americans living in Mexico by drug cartels brought swift condemnation and threats by President Trump. Three women and six children massacred. All shot at point blank range by evil human waste equal in brutality only to ISIS.

Much press ad nauseum has focused on those innocents being Mormon as if that was some determining factor in their slaughter. It doesn’t matter if they were Mormon, Catholic or atheists, they were all human beings. They all held American and Mexican dual citizenship.

“The Mexican government claims that the sudden attack on Monday, November 4, was the result of local drug cartel gunmen who mistook the Mormons’ fleet of dark SUV’s for a rival gang’s.

“Hector Mendoza, the Army chief of staff, said that the incident involved a faction of the Juarez cartel, La Linea, and their competitors from the Sinaloa Cartel – once controlled by Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.

“Mendoza says that the two groups had an altercation one day before the massacre in the same area.”

Drug cartels the corrupt Mexican government, local cops and federales who benefit from drug profits protect. Continuing:

“The American investigator said: ‘We’ve been saying all along that the Mexican government just doesn’t want to investigate anything related to drug trafficking. They will go to any extreme to cover everything up. It’s completely corrupt, and it’s only going to get worse.’

“This source claims that government officials in Sonora state asked the FBI for help looking into the killings, but were cut off by Mexican federal officials…

“Miller expressed the sentiment that the drug cartels have grown stronger since they began their stronghold in 2007. More than 250,000 Mexicans have been killed in the continuing violence, several of which were related to drug-related crimes.

“I really believe that the cartels in Mexico have moved to another level of barbarity, they are as bad or worse than ISIS. ISIS have an ideology,’ 65-year-old Rosa LeBaron said. ‘These sicarios, why are they doing it? Out of greed and pure evil.’

“She continued: ‘This is so beyond comprehension, we’re living like we’re in Afghanistan, 100 miles from the U.S. border. They have to wipe these bad men out of Mexico just like the coalition that goes into Syria and these places.’ End.

Mexican drug cartels have grown stronger because?

Because of America’s thirst for illegal drugs like cocaine, meth, heroin and fentanyl. OUR troops guard poppy fields in Afghanistan which turns into heroin which gets shipped to Mexico and floods across our porous border. Drugs processed in Mexico, Columbia and Bolivia – so Americans can get high. Transforming Opium Poppies Into Heroin

Without American greed for those illegal drugs, drug cartels would have to peddle their poison someplace else.

Oh, but our government is keen to promote the ‘war on drugs’ the same as the ‘war on terror’. A phony ‘war on drugs’ the CIA has been up to its neck in since Vietnam. Dedicated DEA agents put in extreme danger only to find out the real truth.

More than a decade ago I recommended a book – a must read – by Michel Levine, a 25-year veteran of the DEA who worked undercover blew the whistle big time: The Big White Lie: The CIA and the Cocaine Crack Epidemic

The Hidden Story of Pablo Escobar’s Queen of Cocaine, as told in The Big White Lie, by NY Times Bestselling Author, Michael Levine.

“Sonia Atala, without any doubt, was not only the most powerful woman drug trafficker in the world, but also, by far, the most beautiful. She sold cocaine globally for the Bolivian government at a time when Bolivia was the source of 90 percent of all cocaine being processed in Colombia. She was Pablo Escobar’s chief source of supply. He named her “La Reina con la corona de nieve” The Queen with the crown of snow. The queen of cocaine.

“Sonia, who never served a second behind bars for shoveling mountains of cocaine into the brains and veins of Americans for more than a decade was both a DEA Informant and a CIA Asset. I posed as her lover during Operation Hun, the deep cover sting operation that brought down the whole Bolivian cocaine government. The only place on earth that you can read the true story and understand why it has been hidden from the world for decades, is in The Big White Lie.”

Drug profits have been laundered through American banks for decades while the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI, past presidents and Congress have looked the other way. That is not hyperbole. I’ve spent a considerable amount of time researching this and it makes me sick to my soul.

Oh, Americans make the usual, gee that’s terrible when a few minutes on the news shows cartel violence. We have to do something about the violence! We should legalize all those drugs so we have a nation of brain-dead drug addicts! Yeah, sure, there’s a solution.

Where is the outcry from Hollywood egomaniacs called stars? Oh, wait! Hollywood is known for drowning in drugs like cocaine and heroin. Think they want their drug supply cut off? THIS is what they care about? Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Whines That ISIS Leader ‘Suffered’ When He Was Killed By U.S. Military. Where’s her outrage at those murdered women and children – Americans – by drug cartels?

How about all those Silicon Valley billionaires and their worker ants? Use of illicit drugs becomes part of Silicon Valley’s work culture

Shutting off the supply of drugs coming from and through Mexico would be disastrous for druggies. Hollywood, Silicon Valley, small towns in the Mid-West and suburbs across the nation. Illegal drugs mean people die getting it here and those stupid enough using them. Anyone in this country over the age of 18 knows those aforementioned drugs are highly addictive and getting started on them is the road to Hell. Yet they do it anyway and tough luck for those slaughtered last week for mistaken identity.

Drug cartels only succeed because Americans continue to demand the poison they sell.

For those who do cocaine, meth and heroin, know that blood runs in rivers in Mexico. Drug Lords and their vicious henchmen murder anyone who stands in their way or tries to stop them. Men, women, children and honest law enforcement (Photo of Mexican policeman). Is your ‘high’ worth it?

Look in the mirror if you’re a drug user – and please, don’t insult me by claiming it’s just ‘recreational – and see if you can live with all that blood on your hands. Parents who are ‘recreational’ dopers or run of the mill addicts say they love their kids. NO YOU DON’T for a dozen different reasons if you’re doing illegal drugs.

After 9/11, the U.S. Congress was Republican controlled under George Bush, Jr., for almost eight years. They could have built a wall, sealed off the border (including Canada) and stopped terrorists, illegals and the damn drugs.

They did NOTHING. Americans continued to be slaughtered every day by illegal aliens and the drugs continued to flow.

Then along came President Trump who also had a Republican controlled Congress for long enough to get the wall financed and the border shut down. They did NOTHING. Americans continued to be slaughtered every day by illegal aliens and the drugs continue to flow across our border like a flush river.

Then the morally bankrupt Democratic/Communist Party USA allegedly took control of the House. A party of criminals who have fought Trump on this every day along with the American Communist Lawyers Union (ACLU) and corrupt DemoRAT appointed federal judges.

Our Coast Guard does a great job intercepting drugs, especially off the coast of Florida. Coast Guard seizes $367M of cocaine from international waters, October 28, 2019

But a lot still gets through to feed Americans who don’t give a damn about how many lives were taken getting those drugs into their hands.

Our brave Border Patrol Agents working under ICE are treated like criminals by growing numbers of useful fools and in my opinion, domestic terrorists: Exclusive–Watch: Leftists Threaten Contractor in Fla; Day Before ICE Facility Shot at in Texas, August 13, 2019

“We know where all your children live throughout the country … John Bulfin you have kids in [bleeped out], you have kids in [bleeped out],” the protester shouted. “We know everything about you and you won’t just be seeing us here.”

“We know where you sleep at night,” another protester shouted. “We know what kind of dog food you buy your dogs.”

“We’re not actually joking,” the protester said before shouting the location of where Bulfin lives. “John Bulfin you go to [bleeped out], you go to church on [bleeped out], you live on [bleeped out the] road. We are not joking.”

“The threats came just a day before gunmen allegedly fired shots into local ICE offices and GEO Group offices in San Antonio, Texas in what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is describing as a “targeted attack.”

The Democratic/Communist Party USA has been the biggest screamers to stop a wall along the border between Texas and California. It’s racist, it’s this, it’s that. They don’t give a tinker’s damn how much drugs are making it across the border. Or weapons: 2,000 Illegal Weapons Cross US-Mexico Border Per Day

The Democratic/Communist Party USA doesn’t give a tinker’s damn how many terrorists have come across the border. They all chime in – with the support of their prostitute media – it’s nothing but conspiracy theories.

All they care about is allowing illegals into this country and protecting them for votes and to prop up unsustainable programs like Social Security and Medicare Ponzi schemes. If they cared about one drop of American blood, keeping one more two-year old from being raped by an illegal from Mexico or South America, they would have that wall built in a NY second.

They don’t and neither did the Republicans who controlled Congress under Bush, Jr and while they had control of Congress at the beginning of Trump’s administration. I play no favorites. The destruction to our country by illegal drugs cannot be overstated but the blame lies at the feet of those who use them and Congress who protects the drug pipeline as well as gun-running across the border.

Yes, there are a couple dozen Republicans in Congress who do care and have worked very hard to stop this on-going nightmare. Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and John Boehner could have rammed a bill to close the borders and build the wall through both chambers and Bush, Jr or Trump could have signed it. Lives would have been saved. Instead, an average of 12 Americans are murdered by illegals or killed by drunk illegals every day.

The FBI broke into President Trump’s campaign, spied on him, then tried to cover it up……

Graham: Pelosi is taking a wrecking ball to the Constitution (Talk and more talk)…

President Trump says it like no other. 1 minute truth bomb clip* full vid see below……

Watters’ Words: Impeachment lite (Clips – 6:27)…

Interview with Congressman Devin Nunes ……

100 Years of Immigration to The U.S., 1919 to 2019 – Cool stats make you stare……

And what have the American people done to stop this nightmare? They keep reelecting the same worthless dogs back to Congress who refused to get the job done when they had the majority.





Democrat voters continue to cheer on the socialist and communist candidates running for the White House who support open borders and reelecting the same incumbents like Chuckie Schumer and Nancy Pelosi who enable the drug trade to flourish, terrorists to cross over as well as guns and protecting illegals who have no right to be on U.S. soil. Not to mention the huge risk from Africans sneaking across the border from Ebola stricken countries. 1,100 African Migrants Apprehended in One Border Sector In Last 6 Weeks – Comes as WHO declares Ebola a global health emergency this week, July 20, 2019

Any American who votes for a Democrat in Congress votes to keep the slaughter of innocents a daily event. Your vote supports keeping the drug pipeline flourishing as well as human trafficking and allowing rapists and murderers to cross our border. That goes for governors and mayors who also support protecting illegal aliens and open borders.

As I keep harping on, the primaries begin in a couple of months. Will Americans continue to vote in Muslim scum like Illhan Omar and incumbents who have failed We the People miserably? Or, will they vote for a challenger who is qualified, who is pro-life (a big factor for Republicans) and will do what has to be done: Get the wall finished and lock down the damn border. Provide the funds to step up deporting anyone who is in this country illegally regardless of age or sob story.

Trump Surges Deportations of Illegal Aliens by 453 Percent in Recent Months: “President Trump’s administration deported more than 2,500 illegal aliens in the last two months who had arrived at the United States-Mexico border and claimed to be part of a family unit.

“Federal data obtained by Breitbart News reveals that since August, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has deported more than 2,500 illegal aliens who arrived as a family unit at the southern border and have final orders for removal.”

I for one am sick to death about the old excuse Mexico is our trading partner bull crap. An invasion is just that and a golden opportunity for murderers, rapists, terrorists, guns and drugs to make it across the border. If it were up to me, I would have put the U.S. military across that border the day I took office in the White House. That is what the U.S. Constitution authorizes to repel an invasion and the corrupt Mexican government can go to Hell.

The fate of this nation rests on those primaries because if worthless, corrupt incumbents are not defeated we end up with the same options as we have for the past 50 years: Hold your nose and vote for the incumbent with an R next to his or her name because the only other choice is a Democrat socialist communist on the ticket.

BTW: If you’re an early Christmas shopper, don’t forget to order a copy of my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions. Here’s one review from Amazon: “There’s not a book out there that so substantially documents the source of every truth she presents; links, affidavits, other books, legislative testimony, interviews ad infinitum…You will be amazed at how many instances she refers to regarding the present-day political mechanizations that are plainly and blatantly UnConstitutional! For all the above reasons, if in the not-too-distant future, the survivors of our once-great nation try to piece together a road map for OUR return to a Constitutional Republic, they couldn’t use a better resource.”

And, in honor of today being Veteran’s Day:

© 2019 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Links

Trump Surges Deportations of Illegal Aliens by 453 Percent in Recent Months, Oct. 9, 2019. “President Trump’s administration deported more than 2,500 illegal aliens in the last two months who had arrived at the United States-Mexico border and claimed to be part of a family unit.”

Are you or your son or daughter the next victim? Think it can’t happen to your family?

Gov. Newsom’s Sanctuary California: Two Illegal Aliens Charged with Murder of Sheriff’s Deputy, October 28, 2019

HOW SHAMEFUL: Illegal Alien Accused of Rape Released by Oklahoma Sanctuary County – Charged with first degree rape and he’s put back out on the streets? Mothers in that county had better hide your daughters.

ICE slams Maryland county officials after release of illegal immigrant accused of child molestation – 11-years old

Sanctuary County: Two Illegal MS-13 Gang Members Accused of Hacking to Death 16-Year-Old Boy

Illegal alien busted on over 100 child-porn charges: “An illegal immigrant was arrested on over 100 gut-wrenching child pornography charges, including sickening allegations that he manufactured some of the heinous material himself.

GOOD. Throw their backsides in jail and see how they like being some 300 pound gang member’s bitch: Manufacturing Executives Charged with Knowingly Hiring Illegal Aliens

THIS is an outrage costing We the People tens of millions of borrowed dollars: Overloaded immigration judges have 1 million cases pending despite fast work

Illegal Immigrants Committing A Staggering Number Of Crimes – Statistics don’t lie they are based on data

Las Vegas to Become Sanctuary for Criminal Illegals After ACLU Pressure

Border Wall Construction Breaks Ground in South Donna – 71 Miles Completed So Far – 509 Miles By 2020 Election

Watch in real time

Mexico Reports 250% Spike in Africans Trying to Enter U.S. Through Border

Six Chinese Migrants Caught Sneaking Through Border Crossing

1.1 Million Migrants Crossed into U.S. in FY2019, Nearly Half-Million Families – To steal the fruits of your labor. Free medical, dental, drowning our schools and stealing jobs that belong to Americans.

