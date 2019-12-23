Government Forces Liberated Jarjnaz. Road On Maarat Al-Numan Is Opened

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

In the evening of December 23, the Syrian Army and its allies liberated the town of Jarjnaz and several nearby points thus encircling the Turkish observation post near Surman and opening a corridor to advance on Maarat al-Numan.

According to pro-government sources, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other militant groups are right now negotiating a surrender of Maarat al-Numan to the Damascus government and the reopening of the M5 highway in an attempt to stop the further army advance by ‘diplomatic measures’. Taking into account that words and promises of the al-Qaeda-linked “moderate opposition” do not worth a dump, it’s unlikely that such a deal will be made.

In the near future, government forces will likely consolidate their gains in southern Idlib and push to liberate the town of Maarat al-Numan by force. This will become an important step in clearing the entire southern Idlib from the terrorist threat.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – In a surprise move, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) withdrew from the strategic town of Jarjanaz after a short battle in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Monday.

According to a report from the front-lines in southeast Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) were able to establish full control over Jarjanaz with relative ease, as HTS and their allies offered little resistance to the troops.

The report specified there was very little casualties in the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army and pointed out that the latter is now in position to not only strike Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, but also, encircle the Turkish military’s observation post.

In the coming days, the Syrian Arab Army will likely capture the remaining towns and villages southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, as they prepare to storm the city.

بلدة التح بريف ادلب بعد سيطرة الجيش السوري عليها

الجيش السوري يستعيد 3 قرى بريف إدلب

فيديو لسيطرة الجيش السوري على قرية معيصرونة بريف ادلب الشرقي

الجيش السوري يسيطر على قرية ام تينة بريف ادلب الجنوب الشرقي

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syria, Syria Assad, Takfiris, War on Syria | Tagged: Liberation of Idlib, Nusra Front |