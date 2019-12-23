NATO Terrorists Kill More Syrians; US Dogs of War Demand More Syrian Blood via ‘Caesar’

Posted on by indigoblue76

December 22, 2019

Miri Wood

NATO terrorists are on another rampage in Syria, celebrating the passage of criminal legislation by warmongers on Capitol Hill, massacring nine civilians in two towns.

Nineteen persons were injured. Wednesday’s atrocities follow the passage by US Congress and Senate of another round of illicit sanctions against Syria, named for Qatar’s Caesar psyop hoax.

On 18 December, four persons were murdered when “a mine exploded inside a car near al Bawabeh al Hudeidiya in Tal Abyad city in Raqqa” governate. As two children were among the martyred, it is likely this was a family massacre. NATO terrorists of the Turkish variety of mercenaries who currently occupy this region of Syria. Four others were injured.

NATO terrorists also exploded a booby-trapped vehicle near to a popular restaurant in the town of Mabruka, near to Ras al-Ayn, Hasaka countryside, almost at the same time. Five civilians were murdered, and fifteen people were injured. The explosion was severe enough to cause major damage to the restaurant, surrounding homes, and other cars. This region of Syria is also occupied by NATO terrorists of the Turkish variety of mercenaries.

Trump regime occupation forces, on 18 December, transported 200 ISIS concubines and their abused children, from al Hol camp, in Syria, into Iraq, somewhere. Though al Hol is in Syria, it took the Syrian government almost three years, to gain freedom for the kidnapped child, Alvin, to repatriate him with his father, in Italy. Such nightmares are courtesy of the American taxpayer.

Land mines and other explosives have been a deadly problem since the onset of the NATO Spring against Syria. Despite hundreds of deaths and dismemberments, the UN has not engaged beyond a Memorandum of Understanding to clear mines buried by NATO terrorists, and the occasional census on deaths and amputations.

UN Mine Action Service Director Agnes Marcaillou keeps excellent statistics.

On 19 December, NATO terrorists murdered 5 Syrians, and wounded 11 others, by blowing up a car near the Municipal Building in Tal Half, west of Ras al Ayn city, Hasaka countryside. Ras al Ayn is occupied by the Erdogan faction of NATO terrorists, who are mostly busy kidnapping civilians, forcing their displacement, appropriating their homes and businesses, and inserting hundreds of mercenary militiamen, as part of Erdogan’s plot of demographic changes, in preparation for criminal annexation.

NATO terrorists car bombing in Tal Half. Five civilians were martyred, eleven others, injured. 19 December.

This was a busy day for NATO terrorists, who also fired four rocket shells on a 3,000 unit apartment complex, in al Humadanyia, Aleppo governate. Three persons were injured, and massive damage was inflicted on the apartments. This followed Monday’s rocket attacks on a residential neighborhood of al Zahra town, also in Aleppo governate.

We remind our readers that rockets and mortars are bombs, bombs of the ground-to-ground variety, used by the savages to murder Syrians, to destroy their homes, the schools of their children, and their children.

This is a photograph of what some ground to ground rocket launchers look like. Note that these bomb launchers are stationed in a schoolyard, appropriated by the mass shooters. The original photograph was taken in a Homs schoolyard in 2013. It was later appropriated by the US-funded AMC, and shown as a schoolyard in Aleppo. Western journalists have used these images, as part of the propaganda campaign to normalize the horrors committed against Syrian children.

The original photo was taken by terrorists that stole a schoolyard in Homs, in 2013.

Though AMC affixed logo to this photo of experts having stolen a children’s schoolyard, it was originally from a schoolyard in Homs, stolen by other experts.

NATO stenographer-journalists have not reported on this recent wave of atrocities against Syrian civilians, in residential Syrian neighborhoods, and during the time when most Syrian civilians are enjoying the Christmas season.

NATO stenographer-journalists have been too busy high-fiving Capitol Hill for finally passing the Fake Caesar bill, to report on this carnage by NATO terrorists. In their Freudian sadism over another opportunity to punish the Syrian Arab Republic for not capitulating to the will of empire, they neglected to mention failed attempts to pass obscene legislation based on fraudulent propaganda: The rabid war dogs had to pull their Caesar bill after the 2016 election because that portion which related to immigration sounded too much like Trump’s immigration plans.

Did this part of the Fake Caesar bill sound too much like Trump’s Executive Orders on immigration?

They did not mention that Caesar was previously stuffed into the S. 1 bill, the bill which still flounders.

Though the cheerful NATO media did mention the Caesar hoax was passed with the renewal of the National Defense Authorization Act, they neglected to mention despite two previous failures, Caesar was inserted somewhere within the 3,488 page NDAA, which the House had a whopping 19 hours to review, and which most Congress members voted to pass, nonetheless.

CNN — dubbed terrorists most trust name in news when it gave al Qaeda in Syria a makeover in 2016 — shed the most bathos when reporting the hoax being codified. Let us not forgot that CNN has consistently sided with “armed opposition” — NATO terrorists — since the early days of the crisis.

In August 2011, Anderson Cooper interviewed Syria’s UN ambassador, Bashar al Jaafari. Cooper challenged the diplomat’s veracity in stating that foreign invaders were slaughtering his countrymen.

It was of no consequence when CNN’s Clarissa Ward won awards for interviewing foreign terrorists when she was illegally in the SAR; warmongering media doubles down in the field of arrogance.

CNN’s Clarissa Ward, right, has illegally entered the SAR multiple times, embedding herself with foreign takfiri.

Kate Bolduan co-authored the breathless news via CNN. She is the reporter known for dripping crocodile tears, on a live broadcast, over the White Helmets FX production of Omran. None noticed her ghastly silence when 12-year-old Abdullah Issa was kidnapped from a hospital and had his head cut off with a kitchen knife, by friends of the photographer who became famous for taking the photo of Omran.

See Kate. See Kate cry.



CNN claims that Qatar’s Caesar Fraud — that miraculous ghost who has been on Capitol Hill, at the State Department, at the Holocaust Museum, whose identity continues to remain a secret — is now relieved that the warmongers who fund and arm NATO terrorists, have passed a new draconian measure of economic terrorism against his alleged country.



Qatar-owned, fake defector/ psyop Caesar before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, 2014. Mouaz Moustafa was his ‘translator.’

Bolduan threw kudos to Moustafa, the boy wonder who has been working the Hill since his twenties, who claims to have advised Obama on Libya, via being the ”Executive Director of the Libyan Council of North America,” despite not being Libyan. Moustafa is also the head of the “Syrian Emergency Task Force,” a taxpayer-supported charity through which the Arkansas-based The Wisdom House funds stunning projects in Idlib, such as painting little girls to look as though they are about to be marketed.

The tweet explaining that cosmetology students were tested for skills with make-up and skin care products using very little Syrian girls, in al Qaeda occupied Idlib.

In 2013, Moustafa helped smuggle John McCain illegally into Syria, where they met with kidnappers and supporters of Jabhat al Nusra terrorists.

US Senator John McCain with Syrian FSA commander & Nusra supporter Salim Idris and terrorists responsible for kidnapping Lebanese pilgrims in Syrian border town of Bab al-Salam, near Turkey on 27 May 2013. Idriss has called ISIS “brothers” of the FSA.

The wunderkind, in turn, threw bouquets at a handful of congressmen, with the CNN report choosing to quote Adam Kinzinger, whose notoriety grows from his anti-Syria grandstanding:

It took a few years, but the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act will finally make its way to the President’s desk to become law. And for the Syrian people, this means there will finally be some justice brought to the evil Assad regime….

President Assad, among the Syrian people.

As NATO stenography media considers their audience to have short-term memory deficits, Syria News reminds our readers that Kinzinger’s altruistic concerns for the Syrian citizenry has always been on the side of the ”armed moderate opposition;” he was hashtagging #SaveDaraa when the White Helmets were abusing corpses of Syrian soldiers murdered by those deranged moderates.

Monsters of congress support terrorists in Syria

Let us also never forget with whom he met, in Turkey, in 2014.

Former Ambassador Ford with al Qaeda/FSA/JaN terrorist Abdel Jabber all Okaidi

It was Abdel Jabar al Okaidi, the traitor who took up arms against his country, and who, in 2013, made it clear to the world that he considered ISIL his “brothers,” complained that Jabhat al Nusra should not be on the US terror list, and was videoed with ISIS/ISIL takfiri who screamed their support of al Baghdadi, threatened to “slaughter” a minority population, and that the Islamic State is here to stay.

Somehow, Kinzinger and other congressmen and senators who pushed the Caesar hoax bill, missed these facts, facts straight from the horse’s mouth.

The Orwellianly named Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 is the epitome of arrogant colonialism. It applies more draconian, illicit, coercive, economic terrorism against the Syrian people, relief from which can only be given if Syria stops bombing foreign terrorists occupying parts of it; it empties its jails of all criminals and terrorists; it removes its elected president. It provides for a new round of anti-Syria propaganda within 180 days, when warmongering congressional committees will meet to lie that the Central Bank of Syria has no purpose except laundering. The entire scam has cost the US taxpayer a large fortune, in tax exemptions for: think tank ‘charities’ which pimp war porn; tax exemption for ‘charities’ such as the Arkansas-based ”The Wisdom House;” the cost of flying Kinzinger and entourage into Turkey, housing them, feeding them, and them holding meetings with supporters of al Baghdadi; tax exemption (and free Federal land) for the Holocaust Museum, which has shown the Caesar fraud photos; costs of flying terrorists — including drug addicts and convicted felons — into the US to lie on Capitol Hill and at the UN; paychecks for ‘translators’ and ‘lecturers;’ and, of course, the costs of the massive weapons provided to NATO terrorists in Syria. Details of this massive, incestuous fraud, here.

Trump signed the criminal Caesar Hoax Bill into law, on Friday, along with $738 billion ‘defense’ budget, and with full authorization of funding for the wall on the US-Mexico border, because double standard dicta of imperialism prohibit illegal entry of foreigners into the US, while US criminally deploys its military inside Syria, and gives away portions of the country to third party occupiers.

NATO media cheering the Caesar Hoax Bill have neglected to report that virtually all congress members in support of the Impeachment Schitt Show, have voted for the wall, the wall that they had previously condemned.

US war crimes are consistently bipartisan. US legislation that promotes war criminal propaganda is also consistently bipartisan. The bipartisanship extends to collective, convenient amnesia when the rabid dogs of war engage in the geopolitical version of Freudian projection; when the lawbreakers bray that the Syrian government bombing civilians and destroying its own infrastructure, they are actually describing themselves.

It was the US-led fascist coalition that bombed al Raqqa, city of 800,000, into oblivion.

CNN cheers destruction as far as the eye can see. This is al Raqqa, courtesy of the US-led war criminal coalition.

It was the government of Philadelphia that bombed a residential neighborhood, dropping an incendiary explosive from a helicopter.

It was the US government that fire bombed Waco.

Also on Friday, NATO terrorists suffered a setback, when China and Russia thwarted the plot of the P3 to extend the UN mandate which breached the sovereign rights of the Syrian Arab Republic, under the guise of fraudulent delivery of ‘humanitarian aid.’

As UNSCR 2449 (2018) does not expire until 10 January 2020, the American taxpayer can rest comfortably, secure in the likelihood that NATO terrorists will have a large influx of more weaponry, before the expiration date.

US weapons gifts entered via Erdoganstan

— Miri Wood

