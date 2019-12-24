Palestinian Archbishop Accuses Occupation Authorities of Being behind His Poisoning

Posted on by indigoblue76

December 24, 2019

The Head of the Sebastia Diocese of the Greek Orthodox Church in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Archbishop Atallah Hanna accused the Israeli occupation authorities on Monday of being responsible of poisoning him.

Facts indicate that the Israeli occupation is to be blamed over the poisoning incident, the Archbishop was quoted as saying by media during his stay at a hospital in the Jordanian capital Amman.

He noted in this context that the incident amounts to be an assassination attempt against him.

Hanna was rushed to hospital last week after an Israeli gas canister was fired into his church in Al-Quds.

Meanwhile, Jordanian lawmaker Tarek Khouri told Al-Manar that medics are conducting tests in order to know the kind of poison fired at the church in Al-Quds, noting that such poison is internationally banned.

Source: Al-Manar

