Unbreaking America: Divided We Fall

Posted on by fada1

Find out how you can get involved at http://represent.us Our government is broken, and we have to fix it. In this short film, Michael Douglas and RepresentUs Co-Founder Joshua Graham Lynn break down how our political system has been hijacked, why it encourages division and vilifies bipartisan cooperation, and why it’s made Congress so dysfunctional that they can’t even pass the most basic laws to improve the lives of Americans. It’s not all doom and gloom. They also layout the plan to fix our broken political system, and the best part: It’s already working. RepresentUs members have already helped win more than 100 victories nationwide, but to bring about lasting systemic change, we need more people to join this movement. Join us: http://represent.us

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: USA | Tagged: Corruption, Divided USA, This is America, US Congress, US presidential elections |