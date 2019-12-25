Hariri: Al-Mustaqbal Movement Won’t Be Represented in New Gov’t, President Aoun Hits back at Hariri: New Gov’t for All Lebanese,

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 25, 2019

Lebanese President Michel Aoun voiced hope on Wednesday that Lebanon will overcome its crisis, stressing that the new government is for all Lebanese people.

In his Christmas message, President Aoun hoped that the new government will be formed in the new year.

Meanwhile, he hit back at caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri who slammed caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.

Bassil is not responsible for forming the government but he had the right to participate in its composition as he is the “leader of the largest bloc,” President Aoun was quoted as saying by Lebanese media.

“The new government will be a government of specialists, not a techno-political one,” he said ahead of a Christmas Day mass at the seat of the Maronite Church in Bkirki.

Hariri, earlier on Tuesday, Hariri launched his harshest criticism yet of Bassil, saying that the next government will be his (Bassil’s) government, saying he would not work again with the Free Patriotic Movement leader unless he abandons his “sectarian and racist” rhetoric.

Source: Lebanese media





December 24, 2019

The caretaker prime minister Saad Hariri launched the harshest rhetorical attack against the caretaker Gebran Bassil since his resignation, stressing that he will never president a government attended by the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement unless he moderates his policies.

Chatting with a number of reporters at his residence in Beirut, Hariri described Bassil as sectarian and racist.

Hariri also confirmed that Al-Mustaqbal movement will not be represented in the new government, adding that he would not grant it a vote of confidence.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

