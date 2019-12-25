Pakistan: A “Sorry Dominion” and a “Resilient People”?

See Behind The Veil

In June 2019 BBC published M. Ilyas Khan’s story “Uncovering Pakistan’s secret human rights abuses” as part of the ongoing global endeavour to disseminate a narrative which has continuously served the strategic and political goals of the globalist deep state vis-à-vis Pakistan’s balkanization/annihilation. At the time, like quite a few other events impactful enough to push me out of intellectual procrastination, I found myself compelled to pen an op-ed regarding the entire saga; and through the course, I landed on the writer’s twitter profile too. I must say despite the sense of lacking national honor and overwhelming sarcasm, peculiar to the section of Pakistani society to which the gentleman belongs i.e. pseudo intellectuals and self professed liberals to be brutally truthful, I was left with a question that I have mulled over frequently since:

Are we really an enduring people subjugated to the injustice of the sorry Pakistan’s military command…