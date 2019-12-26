DR. GUY BECHOR ON AMERICAN JEWRY AND ITS DESTINY

DECEMBER 23, 2019BY GILAD ATZMON
According to Israeli academic Guy Bechor the fate of American Jewry is sealed.
In this three years old video Dr. Bechor points at a Jewish progressive ‘conspiracy’ against America, its values and ideals. Bechor reckons that it is just a question of time before American Jews flee to Israel. He also insists that the so-called progressive Jews won’t be allowed to seek refuge in the Jewish State.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k5VxUwr7OEP7/
