ISRAEL STRIKES DAMASCUS AS SYRIAN ARMY CRUSHES TERRORISTS IN IDLIB, WAR REPORT

Early on December 23, the Syrian Air Defense intercepted several missiles launched by Israeli warplanes from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and the Lebanese area of Mount Hermon.

SANA claimed that the Israeli missiles reportedly fell in the area of Aqraba in the Damascus countryside. Pro-Israeli sources claim that all the missiles hit their targets. The real impact of the strike remains unclear.

The new Israeli attack in Syria took place as the Syrian Army and its allies were developing an important advance against terrorist groups in the Greater Idlib region. At the same time, ISIS increased their attack on military and civilian targets in the government-controlled part of Syria. It seems that some forces are very unhappy that Idlib militants are on retreat.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Army and pro-government militias liberated the villages of Khirbat Marata, Faul, Abu Dafna and Hadithi, and advanced on Taqana, Kafr Basin and Babulin, where clashes erupted.

The next target of the Syrian Army was the town of Jarjanaz, one of the key strong points of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Turkish-backed National Front for Liberation in the area. The liberation of the town opened a route to Maarat al-Numan, located on the M5 highway.

By advancing on Maarat al-Numan, the Syrian Army will be able to cut off supply lines of the remaining militants’ positions south of the town and thus get a chance to liberate the entire area.

