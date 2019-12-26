Red Alert Sirens Sound in Ashkelon as Rockets Fall during Netanyahu’s Campaign Event in the City

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Rockets were fired Wednesday from Gaza at the southern occupied Palestinian city of Ashkelon during Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appearance at an election event there.

The sirens warning of an upcoming rocket fire blared at around 9 pm in the city of Ashkelon and ‘Israeli’ communities bordering the Hamas-controlled enclave.

‘Israeli’ military said the Iron Dome intercepted the one projectile fired at southern ‘Israel’. No damage or casualties were reported.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, were in the southern city at an election conference ahead of the ‘Israeli’ entity’s Thursday’s leadership primaries in the ruling Likud party.

Netanyahu was immediately rushed to safety by his security team, a scene reminiscent of the September incident in the city of Ashdod.

“Hamas and Jihad do not want me to win,” Netanyahu claimed after being allowed back on stage. “The one who tried to make an impression the last time, is no longer with us, and the one who tried to make an impression now should start packing the bags,” he said.

At the time, Netanyahu was evacuated during a rocket alert siren that blared mid-speech as he was rallying support a week before the September 17 national ballot.

At the time, the video of Netanyahu being escorted by his security was widely criticized by his political opponents.

The video of the incident, broadcast on Netanyahu’s Facebook page, was deleted a few minutes later.

